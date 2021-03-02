Gail Gencarelli ENROUGHTY

ENROUGHTY, Gail Gencarelli, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Gencarelli; and a brother, Joseph M. Gencarelli. Gail is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Thomas N. Enroughty Jr.; a devoted son, Thomas N. Enroughty III of Richmond; two brothers, Edward A. Gencarelli of Hawaii and Frank T. Gencarelli of Mechanicsville; and many nieces, nephews and great friends. Gail was a strong woman with high ethics and loved life to its fullest. She was a fabulous cook, loved gardening and being with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control. A private service will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.