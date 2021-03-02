 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gail Gencarelli ENROUGHTY
0 comments

Gail Gencarelli ENROUGHTY

  • 0
ENROUGHTY

ENROUGHTY, Gail Gencarelli, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Gencarelli; and a brother, Joseph M. Gencarelli. Gail is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Thomas N. Enroughty Jr.; a devoted son, Thomas N. Enroughty III of Richmond; two brothers, Edward A. Gencarelli of Hawaii and Frank T. Gencarelli of Mechanicsville; and many nieces, nephews and great friends. Gail was a strong woman with high ethics and loved life to its fullest. She was a fabulous cook, loved gardening and being with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control. A private service will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

County offering COVID vaccines
News

County offering COVID vaccines

ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…

News

More vaccination questions answered

(Editor’s note: The following FAQ – frequently asked questions – was compiled by Michelle Barnett, Hanover County public information specialist.)

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III
News

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III

HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…

William Kent Sahnow
News

William Kent Sahnow

SAHNOW, William Kent, “Billy,” 83, went to his heavenly home February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hillsman and V…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News