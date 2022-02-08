Gail Yates PORCH

PORCH, Gail Yates, 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, January 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Leroy) and June Yates. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael R. Porch Sr.; two children, Michael R. Porch Jr. (Kelley) and Lisa Porch Redmon (Shawn); five grandchildren, Hunter (Ciara), Mason and Mackenzie Porch, Alyssa Grinnan (Dylan) and Dylan Redmon; brothers, Kilroy (Ann) and David (Kim) Yates; and several nieces and nephews. Gail loved the water, especially the beach. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping and spending time at Malden Hill Venue, but her greatest love was her time spent with her grandchildren. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022. Interment followed in Beulah Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at helpfightRA.org.