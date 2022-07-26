Gailen AKERS

AKERS, Gailen, 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2022. She is survived by her sister, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va.