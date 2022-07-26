 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gailen AKERS

Local Obituary

AKERS, Gailen, 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2022. She is survived by her sister, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va.

