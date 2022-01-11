Ganelle Lowry MALONE

MALONE, Ganelle Lowry, celebrated 101, almost 102, faithful, fabulous years. Ganelle was born on January 27, 1920 in Richmond and passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Willie Condrey White during World War II; her second husband, Paul David Malone; their son, David "Gary" Malone; her parents, Hazel Ganelle Lowry and Marion Russell Lowry; and her brothers and sister, Russell "Aubrey" Lowry, Stewart Vernon Lowry and Della "Lucile" Carter. She is survived by her nieces, Jo Ellen Simmons (Terry) and Susan Harris; and her nephew, Charles Edwin Lowry (Brenda.) She is also survived by many, many loving great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, who lovingly called her "Auntie." Ganelle lived a long and faithful life, devoting herself to her family and her church, Ginter Park Baptist Church, where she worked as the secretary and financial secretary for over 40 years. Quoting from the September 4, 1955 edition of the Ginter Park Baptist Church, "The Tie," "She is devoted to Christ and His work. Her efficiency and cooperation have endeared her throughout the years to the leaders of our church. In her self-forgetfulness she is always ready to meet any need." This quote, although over 60 years old, embodies the person Ganelle Malone always was and the legacy for which she will always be remembered. She is peacefully reunited with friends and family who left before her. Family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. with services that began at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com