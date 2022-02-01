Garland L.PEAY, Sr.

PEAY, Garland L. Sr., 88, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2022. Born in Richmond and raised in Church Hill, he was the fourth son of the late Eugene and Thelma Peay. Garland proudly served with his brothers and cousins in the Richmond Light Infantry Blues and the Virginia Army National Guard. He was a skilled auto mechanic whose love of anything with a motor would lead to as many hours spent working at home as at work. He could repair any vehicle, but was known as a Chevy man. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of social gatherings, his great smile and his dry sense of humor, often followed by a wink. In addition to his parents and four brothers; he was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 59 years, Nancy; and their son, Kevin. Survivors include two sons and their wives, Roy and Linda, of Mechanicsville and David and Joyce, of Midlothian; grandchildren, Lee, Matt (Ashley), Tyler and Cory Peay, all of Mechanicsville and Rachel and Shannon Peay, of Midlothian; and great-grandchildren, Ellanor and Bennett Peay, of Mechanicsville. He was a long-time member of Leigh Street Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and sang in the choir. Garland was a gracious husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m., with services that began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park.