ASHWORTH, Garland Michael "Mike," 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linda Lavin and Garland Ashworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Tony Ashworth, Tina Davidson (Allen), Timmy Ashworth; grandchildren, Krystal Laine (Barrett), Ellen King (Tyler), Kayla Ashworth-Hill (William), Korey Ashworth (Melisa), Hailee Ashworth; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jocelynne, Roman, Karysn, Layton, Camden,, Charlotte, Colin, Paxton; and his brother, E.D. Dover (Cheryl); brother in-law, Danny Johnson (Lois). Mike was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a bricklayer and was a member of the union. Mike loved boating, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Garland Michael ASHWORTH
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
MARSHALL, Lisa Lively, 58, of Glen Allen, passed unexpectedly on February 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Newport News, Va…
RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her father, Ro…
Some found it unusual that a controversial item that authorized Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) to engage Alliance Defending Freedom “for…
During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Hanover County IT Director Kevin Nelson presented a progress update on the county’s “Connect …
NORMAN, William Clyde Sr., "Billy, Daddy, Pa Pa," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother,…
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
LADD, Allen "Sonny" Henry Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his …
MILLER, Mr. Richard "Sharky," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Dick was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 23, …
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a new Homeownership Program that targets existing landow…