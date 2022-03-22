 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garland Michael ASHWORTH

ASHWORTH

ASHWORTH, Garland Michael "Mike," 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linda Lavin and Garland Ashworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Tony Ashworth, Tina Davidson (Allen), Timmy Ashworth; grandchildren, Krystal Laine (Barrett), Ellen King (Tyler), Kayla Ashworth-Hill (William), Korey Ashworth (Melisa), Hailee Ashworth; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jocelynne, Roman, Karysn, Layton, Camden,, Charlotte, Colin, Paxton; and his brother, E.D. Dover (Cheryl); brother in-law, Danny Johnson (Lois). Mike was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a bricklayer and was a member of the union. Mike loved boating, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

