Garnett RIDDLE

RIDDLE, Garnett, transitioned to his heavenly home to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born June 10, 1936, in Schoolfield, Virginia, to now deceased parents, Walter Riddle and Edna Dove Riddle, they moved to South Boston Virginia shortly after. Attending and graduating from Halifax High School and known as "Chic," he was a star athlete in several sports, but also loved the ladies as evidenced by a full table of them during his class reunions. Garnett attended East Carolina one year prior to accepting a position with VEPCO (now Dominion Virginia) and moving to Richmond, Va. He soon joined the Air Force Reserve, where he served six years. Garnett was offered employment with State Planters Bank (aka United Virginia Bank, Crestar, SunTrust), where he spent 36 years, 26 years as the Branch Manager of the Mechanicsville office. While at the Bank, he graduated from UVA Management School and Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He was a member of the Girl Scout Board as well as the Hanover Board of the Bank. Garnett retired as Vice President in 1997. He also met Ginny, his wife, when she went to work for him in the '70s. They became a couple for nine years prior to marrying June 5, 1993. Retirement gave him an opportunity to play a LOT of golf at Meadowbrook Country Club, where he was a current member. Garnett was the BEST father coaching his children in Tuckahoe Little League and Miss America Softball with his son and daughter. He continued to be heavily involved in their lives to the end. Golfing included many trips to his second home in Sunset Beach, N.C. on Sandpiper Bay Golf Course. This purchase was made exclusively so he could bring his fur babies, first Birdie and currently Peanut with him when he traveled. Garnett is survived by his companion and wife of 36 years, Virginia "Ginny" Dowdy Riddle; his son, Garnett L. (Budd) Riddle Jr. and his wife, Cheryl; and his daughter, Beth "Casey" Speas and her husband, Joey. He is also survived by his brother, Leonard "Lennie" Riddle of Danville, Va.; sister, Eunice Riddle Clark of South Boston, Va.; the mother of his children, Loretta Riddle Perry; sister-in-law, Ann Anderson and her husband, Les; nephews, Paul Riddle and his wife, Jen and Andrew Anderson and his wife, Monica; and niece, Elisa Bivins; and many great-nieces and nephews. Not to be excluded are many friends of Meadowbrook Country Club and Mechanicsville Va. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held with a planned Celebration of Life to be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.