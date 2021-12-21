Garnett Sue Spraker

SPRAKER, Garnett Sue "Memaw", 67, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 10, 2021. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Carl Spraker; daughter, Betty Jo Spraker Durrett; grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Durrett, Ashbey and Bryar Mundy (related by love); brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Charlotte Grammer; brother-in-law, Al Spraker; sister-in-law, Carol Spraker; and many nieces and a nephew. We would like to thank Thomas Palliative Care at VCU and Hospice of Va. for their outstanding care and support. There will be a Celebration of Life per Sue's wishes; there will not be a formal service. The family received friends for a fellowship from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 3038 Westwood Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sue's memory to the American Red Cross, as they are in dire need of blood; the Massey Cancer Center; or the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
