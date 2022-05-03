DUNN, Gary W., 63, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon H. Dunn and Gladys Snead Dunn Waggoner; brothers, Hugh Conner (Patsy), A. Wayne Conner; and brother-in-law, Robert Martin; sisters, Claire D. Davis and Yvonne D. Burnette and her husband, Jerry. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Perry (Charles) and Katherine Dunn; three grandchildren, Amaya, Nevaeh and Awnah; his siblings, Alvin Conner (Carol), Stan Conner (Brenda), Gerald Conner, Dorinda C. Martin, Edwin Dunn, Kenny Dunn (Misti), Brian Dunn, Chip Dunn; and stepsister, Margaret Greer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his beloved fur babies, Tara, Little Genie, Bully, Baby Cutie and Big Boy. Gary was a huge collector of many things, including spiders, coins and all things University of Alabama football! He loved pro wrestling, NHRA, his dogs and of course, Alabama football. He recently enjoyed opening Pokémon cards with his grandbabies and spending cherished time with his family. He is surely sitting in heaven talking Alabama football strategy with Coach Bear Bryant as we speak. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va. 24592. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery in Scottsburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.
Gary DUNN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
