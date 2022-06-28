George CONDYLES

CONDYLES, George Nicholas IV, 64, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Memorial Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Harriet Ramsey Condyles; two daughters, Laura Condyles Houck (Ira) and Allison Condyles; and two granddaughters, Emmeline and Clara; parents, George and Alice Condyles; sister, Kathy Evans (Hill), and brother, Mark Condyles (Cindy), and nieces and nephew. Born on November 26, 1957, George spent his youth attending his church youth group, playing sports, and serving in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a 1976 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and a 1980 graduate of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation from VMI, George dedicated 29 years to military service in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Virginia National Guard, and Virginia Defense Force as a Combat Engineer, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After working at Bell Atlantic (Verizon) for twelve years, George founded Atlantic Technology Consultants, Inc, working in public and private telecommunications for nearly 30 years. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he spent his years devoted to First Baptist Church of Richmond, Cool Spring Baptist Church, and Broadus Memorial Baptist Church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and church leader in many other capacities. As a lifelong Hanoverian, he spent time leading Boy and Girl Scouts, coaching children's soccer, leading church activities, and mentoring youth. George was an original member of the group which established the Hanover Veterans Memorial creating a monument to honor generations of veterans of the Hanover community. Additionally, he and Harriet supported Hanover High School students with multiple scholarships. George was an avid supporter of VMI and The College of William & Mary. All who knew him were touched by his passion and unbridled enthusiasm for God, family, and friendship. The family received friends from 12-2pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Broadus Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road in Mechanicsville, with a funeral service following at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Wounded Warrior Project, or Broadus Baptist Church Missions. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.