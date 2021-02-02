 Skip to main content
George E. Yow
YOW, George E., 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home. George was a U.S. Army veteran. He led a very full life and was a loving person. He had a very close relationship with his son, Marty, who had the honor of taking care of him for many years. George enjoyed working in the yard so much that he often mowed and attended to many of the neighbor’s yards while they were at work! He had a heart of gold and was well-loved by many. He will be missed every day. Survivors include his son, Marty Yow of Mechanicsville; and sister, Betty Little and her husband, Fletchel of Little, N.C. Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 1, at Love’s Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stanfield, N.C. Memorials to honor George and help with his final expenses may be made to https://gofund.me/b6cdd62f. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.  

