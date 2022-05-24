George SHEPPERSON, Jr.

SHEPPERSON, George Christopher Jr., 93, of Mechanicsville/Dunnsville, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1928. He is survived by his wife, Bettye Shepperson; children Sharon Mueller (Frank), Chris Shepperson and Vickie Brooks; and grandchildren, Kyla, Taylor, Dylan, Joshua and McKenna. He retired from Mack Trucks, where he worked as a diesel mechanic and most recently, he worked part-time delivering auto parts for Carquest. He was a gentle soul who was always smiling, quick with a wave and never met a stranger. He was also always willing to lend a hand to any project that had an engine. Anyone who knew him knew of his love for airplanes and flying. No matter where he was or what he was doing, he would look up at the sound of an airplane engine in the sky, grin from ear-to-ear and tell you the type of plane. A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Interment followed in the Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery, located at 4210 Penick Rd. in Richmond, Virginia. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.