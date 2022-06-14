 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geraldine UMPHLET

UMPHLET

UMPHLET, Geraldine Irving, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings; granddaughter, Melissa Renee Testerman. She is survived by her husband, Albert H. Umphlet; children, Nancy M. Duncan (Jim), Thomas D. Moore (Karen), Barbara A. Smith (Kevin), Dana L. Poole (Nathan), Albert H. Umphlet Jr. (Maria); 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family received friends from 12 to 2 and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

