Geraldine UMPHLET

UMPHLET, Geraldine Irving, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings; granddaughter, Melissa Renee Testerman. She is survived by her husband, Albert H. Umphlet; children, Nancy M. Duncan (Jim), Thomas D. Moore (Karen), Barbara A. Smith (Kevin), Dana L. Poole (Nathan), Albert H. Umphlet Jr. (Maria); 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family received friends from 12 to 2 and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
