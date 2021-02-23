Gilbert Faison

FAISON, Gilbert Lawrence, 94, of Mechanicsville, died on February 8, 2021. Son of the late Patrick Lawrence and May Trusheim Faison of Richmond, he is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jewel Cowan Faison; and his daughter, Michele Lugene Faison, also of Mechanicsville. He was predeceased by a son, Patrick Cowan Faison. He is also survived by a brother, Frank A. Faison of Danville; nephews, E. Lawrence Faison (Cora) and David L. Faison (Sonya); and nieces, Patricia F. Slape (Jim) and Elizabeth F. McAdoo. Gil was born on June 12, 1926, in Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School. He earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1949, graduating with his class of '47, whose members' studies were interrupted by service in World War II (Gil enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17). Not only did he pitch varsity baseball all four years at Tech, but while in the Navy, he pitched for the team that won the Canal Zone championship. Being a Christian, an American, a Hokie and a conservative defined Gil's life. He was a communicant of Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, where he was volunteer choir director for more than 25 years and served on the Session. Gil was president and CEO of Roache, Mercer and Faison Consulting Engineers, Inc. He was a member of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering Committee of 100 and was inducted into Virginia Tech's Academy of Engineering Excellence in 2006. He was named a Fellow of the American Consulting Engineers' Council, served on the Henrico County Board of Zoning Appeals and was a member and past president of the Hanover Ruritans. When his days of league softball wound down, Gil became a fiend on the tennis courts at Westwood Racquet Club. Although Gil didn't live to be 100 as he wished, the excellent care of his devoted physicians, particularly Drs. Harold Young of VCU-MCV Neurology and Michael Petrizzi of Hanover Family Physicians, allowed him to enjoy much more time with his family than might have been possible otherwise. To all his physicians and caregivers, many thanks. The family will hold a celebration of Gil's life at a future date when all can gather safely. Memorial gifts may be made to Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, 7229 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or to Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 9634 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.