Gill: grads will move inside for ceremonies

How will students and guests be seated?

Under the revised plan, graduates will be able to sit together at the front of the Farm Bureau Building while guests will be seated together in pods of four. As part of the school district’s continued health and safety measures, graduating seniors will be spaced 3 feet apart, while each pod of four guests also will be 4 feet apart from other groups.

Are face masks required?

“We ask all attendees to be respectful of the health and safety of others and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the Governor’s associated Executive Order based on the status of your COVID-19 vaccination,” Gill added. “The new guidance states that anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can participate in the vast majority of indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”