Gill: new year gets off to a successful start

In response to another Prichard inquiry, Gill acknowledged that some of those devices had been collected from campuses and repurposed so all online students would have devices on the first day of school.

New devices have been ordered for all students, but a nationwide surge in demand has caused delays in those orders. Another shipment is expected in October, but how many that order will contain is still unknown. Gill assured supervisors that all students would eventually have new devices, thanks to CARES money allotted by the board.

The superintendent said a successful return to learn is dependent on good communication with parents and teachers, and a continuing relationship with county officials and the Chickahominy Health District.

“We have gotten to be on a first name basis with a lot of our county counterparts, specifically the Chickahominy Health District (CHD),” Gill said. “We are indebted to Dr. (Thomas) Franck and his staff for their service as we collaborate to make sure we are implementing the guidance of the CHD, CDC and the Virginia Department of Education.”

Prichard asked about procedures and action taken when students or a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to someone who has.