Ginger JENNINGS,

JENNINGS, Ginger Paige, age 49, passed away peacefully in her home in Mechanicsville, Va. on February 9, 2022. Ginger was a 1991 graduate of Lee-Davis High School. She then attended Mary Baldwin College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Art History and a minor in Education. After college, Ginger returned to Mechanicsville, where she began a long career in the insurance business. In 2020, Ginger made a career change and began working for Hanover County. Ginger was an extremely kind and thoughtful person. She always put others first and had a sweet, caring and extremely loving heart. She adored her two children and made their upbringing her life. Ginger always prevailed through life with her strong family, bonding with her wonderful children. Ginger was survived by her two children, Addison and Andrew Steeley. She was also survived by her father, Ross Jennings; and her two brothers, Jordan and Justin Jennings. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce King Jennings. A memorial gathering for family and friends was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Immanuel Episcopal Church (wearing of masks is required), 3263 Old Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
