‘Give Kids A Smile’ day: Local dentist offers free dental care to children

MECHANICSVILLE – A Mechanicsville dentist’s office recently joined other Virginia Dental Association members across the state in celebrating February as Children’s Health Month by hosting its own “Give Kids a Smile” event to offer free dental care for local children.

Glowing Smiles Dentistry, located at 9097 Atlee Station Road in Mechanicsville, hosted the free event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The event’s theme this year was “Candyland,” with staff wearing customized T-shirts and every room adorned with fun decorations for the children’s enjoyment. Children under the age of 14 received free dental cleanings, exams and preventive care, such as fluoride and sealants.

“Give Kids A Smile” is an American Dental Association program first launched in 2003. The program was designed to ensure that children who can’t typically afford to see a dentist receive free and quality oral healthcare.

According to the Virginia Dental Association website, approximately 7,000 dentists and 3,000 dental team members volunteer at “Give Kids A Smile” events a year in order to ensure children receive the dental care they need across the country. Over 6 million children have received free oral health services from the program.

Dr. Nekki Soltanian of Glowing Smiles Dentistry said this is the first year her dentistry has hosted “Give Kids A Smile.”

Soltanian is a recent graduate of the Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. After graduating in May, she later bought the Mechanicsville practice from her father and has since begun remodeling the dentistry.

Soltanian said she volunteered and helped plan for various “Give Kids A Smile” events in dental school and wanted to carry the initiative into her new practice.

“When I did it in dental school, I just loved it,” Soltanian said. “I loved how happy the kids were. I loved seeing everyone come together as a community and work together for such a good cause.”

Soltanian said it was a “huge community effort” organizing the event, with various local businesses donating food and coffee to the volunteers and dental suppliers donating gloves, dental tools, sterilization wipes and other supplies. Neighboring offices in the building bought decorations, printed out flyers and donated snacks and beverages.

The day had a fun and energetic family atmosphere, with Soltanian’s staff, family, friends and other community members volunteering their services for the day. Volunteers helped with dental services, checking patients in, sterilizing tools and more.

The event aimed to expose children to the dental clinic setting and the importance of oral hygiene in a child-friendly environment.

“Dental is usually the first thing to go, even just getting someone to look at your teeth, clean them and offer preventative care,” Soltanian said. “And a lot of these kids don’t get it. And so one day they can come in and it’s a fun environment. It’s not scary.”

Soltanian said patients were served on a first-come, first-served basis this year. Families would check their children in and wait in their cars before they were called in for an appointment.

“I’m hoping to do it annually,” Soltanian said. “And I’m hoping by a few years, I’ll have the facilities and the means to do more treatments, like extractions, fillings and stuff like that.”