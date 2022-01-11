Glenn BECK

BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Terri Beck; his two precious daughters, Lauren and Kendall; aunt, Faye Grainger; siblings, Gail (Ralph), Scott (Heather); a host of nieces and nephews and extended family, many lifelong friends. Steve was a 1976 grad of Lee-Davis High School. He spent many years in the stock brokerage business and was proud to be called an "Old Wheatie." He enjoyed beach time, traveling, playing cards, working in the yard and spending time with family and friends. His family was most important to him. Steve had many close friends from childhood, work, the neighborhood and his loving church family that meant so much to him. Steve had a relationship with Jesus Christ and currently stands in His presence. He would encourage everyone to know his Savior. People were invited to celebrate a life well lived January 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Fellowship and food followed in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
