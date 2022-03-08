Gloria BESS

BESS, Gloria Elaine, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Dobbins Sr. and Nancy McKinney; her brother, Manley Dobbins; and her husband, Dale Bess. Left to cherish her memory are her three devoted children, Dianne Smart, Michael Cooke (Jane) and Beverly Young (Billy); and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Michel Cooke (Dana), Melissa Thompson (Jonathan), Ashley Sekerdy (Mike), Brittany Meyer (Matt), Savannah Thompson, Riley Sekerdy, Landon Cooke, Berkley Cooke, Mason Sekerdy, Nolan Cooke, Elijah Thompson, Naomi Meyer, Mary Elaine Meyer and Camilla Meyer; and her sister-in-law, Rani Dobbins. She also leaves many other family and friends who will sadly miss her. Elaine was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, where she was well-known and admired. Her greatest loves were her family. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 9 to 10 am. at First Freewill Baptist Church, 8985 Hungary Road, Henrico, Virginia 23294. A funeral service was conducted Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., with a luncheon that followed from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A 1 p.m. interment service was conducted in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund.