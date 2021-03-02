Golf carts OK’d for use on some county roads

The ordinance defines community as a community marketed as a single neighborhood, and carts would not be allowed in designated parts of any community.

“The current proposal is that our larger residential subdivisions with higher traffic and density would not be eligible.

Walter said communities like Bell Creek, Kings Charter and Ashcreek would not be eligible for golf cart use.

“The request has to be presented by at least 75 percent of the property owners in that community and the applicant has to pay for the erection and maintenance of all VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) required signs.

Once that process is received and analyzed, a public hearing with the board of supervisors is scheduled.

“Should the board make a decision that golf carts can be used safely, then that request is then reviewed by VDOT,” Walter said.

They are responsible for ensuring sight distance or determining what road characteristics could cause problems for the operation of carts.

Once that approval is obtained, the use of golf carts on certain roads is allowed.