Golf carts OK’d for use on some county roads

ASHLAND -- That pesky walk to your neighbor’s house could get easier with a new ordinance allowing golf carts on some rural public streets passed by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week.
Whether to allow the carts on Hanover streets is a decision left to the neighborhoods affected and must gain approval by the board of supervisors, and 75 percent of residents must approve the practice before a community can apply for the designation.
The measure also does not affect large residential communities located within the Suburban Service District and only applies to neighborhoods in agriculturally or rural conservation zoned areas.
Board chair Sean Davis, Henry District, said the initiative had its roots in his Community Development Committee and indicated the ordinance is not an endorsement for bad behavior.
“This ordinance does not legalize illegal activity,” Davis said. “If it’s illegal for you to operate a motor vehicle, then it’s illegal for you to operate a golf cart.”
Neighboring Goochland County has adopted similar ordinances allowing the operation of golf carts in some areas. Seniors often opt for the smaller, slower carts for short runs to the market or doctor, and, in some retirement areas, the carts outnumber automobiles.
That’s not the vision for Hanover County and its limited ordinance. “You’re not going to see golf carts going up and down Kings Charter, Milestone or Ashcreek,” Davis said.
County Attorney Dennis Walter said the Commonwealth determines what vehicles are allowed on public roads and recent changes to code allow golf carts to use public streets in some areas.
Determining which areas are suitable for cart traffic lies with the local government and considering speed, volume of traffic on the road and compatibility with transportation plans.
“Over the years, there have been a number of requests from residents for the county to adopt a policy or program that would allow the use of golf carts on public roads,” Walter said.
The Community Develop-ment Committee dedicated three meetings to the ordinance proposal and conferred with staff and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in February “to determine what would be a workable approach here in Hanover.”
The county was fortunate to have neighboring counties that have enacted golf cart ordinances and researched that legislation before arriving at a suitable plan for the county.
A draft ordinance was prepared and presented to the committee for consideration.
“This creates a process that will allow the use of golf carts on certain county roads,” Walter said.
The ordinance restricts the use of golf carts to areas zoned A-1, A-2, AR6 and RC and use is prohibited within the Suburban Service District.
The ordinance defines community as a community marketed as a single neighborhood, and carts would not be allowed in designated parts of any community.
“The current proposal is that our larger residential subdivisions with higher traffic and density would not be eligible.
Walter said communities like Bell Creek, Kings Charter and Ashcreek would not be eligible for golf cart use.
“The request has to be presented by at least 75 percent of the property owners in that community and the applicant has to pay for the erection and maintenance of all VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) required signs.
Once that process is received and analyzed, a public hearing with the board of supervisors is scheduled.
“Should the board make a decision that golf carts can be used safely, then that request is then reviewed by VDOT,” Walter said.
They are responsible for ensuring sight distance or determining what road characteristics could cause problems for the operation of carts.
Once that approval is obtained, the use of golf carts on certain roads is allowed.
Even with the approval, Walter said there are limitations on the ordinance. It can only be applied to roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less and the operator of the cart must have a valid driver’s license.
In addition, the vehicle must display a reflective triangle-shaped slow moving sign to alert other vehicles. Golf carts can only be operated from sunrise to sundown on approved roads.
Walter said the county will establish an application process that will screen the requests and forward them to the board of supervisors for a public hearing.
Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson had questions regarding enforcement of the ordinance. “Let’s say a 15-year-old takes off with a golf cart thorough the community and something happens,” Peterson said. “Who would be responsible — the 15-year old or his parents and who would enforce it?”
Walter said the sheriff is responsible for enforcing code violations and liability involved with an accident would fall to the parents if a minor was involved.
The means of enforcement are the same as for any vehicle on state roads, and prohibited violations such as driving under the influence remain in place for golf carts.
Davis said the ordinance was narrowly crafted to fit the needs of Hanover County. “It has a very high threshold. Seventy-five percent of the neighborhood has to agree to have it even come before the board,” Davis said. “This is designed for the larger agricultural neighborhoods, AR 6, the RC neighborhoods with wide streets.”
He said the ordinance presented for approval was two years in the making and required extensive planning and research. Davis credited Walter for his efforts in drafting an ordinance that fit the county’s needs.
Jim Bryant, a resident of Hickory Hill subdivision in the Beaverdam District, expressed opposition to the proposed ordinance. “We do not need golf carts and utility vehicles to be on public roads, at all,” Bryant said. “They are unsafe and not designed for that.”
Bryant said residents currently ride around his neighborhood on ATVs, golf carts and other types of utility vehicles including motorcycles. “It’s really a bad situation. It’s not safe.”
The ordinance passed 6-1 with Bucky Stanley, Beaverdam District, casting the dissenting vote.