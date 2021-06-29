Governor joins in welcoming ABC to county

MECHANICSVILLE – Those traveling along Pole Green Road have watched a large state project come to fruition with the relocation of the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority to land near exits to the interstates.

On Monday, June 12, Governor Ralph Northam joined with state and local officials in cutting the ribbon on the new facility. Situated on 40 acres, the new complex includes a 95,000-square-foot three-story office building and a 315,000-square-foot distribution center. The latter is said to be expandable up to 399,000 square feet.

Ground was broken on the new location in February of last year, with a budget of $91 million. It is expected to be completed at that cost.

CEO Travis Hill said, “The completion of this project in Hanover County places Virginia ABC on a trajectory for growth and continued service to the commonwealth for decades to come.”

“This location is ideal for servicing our 394 stores across the commonwealth and is accessible to our existing employees. Our new distribution center empowers us to be more efficient in how we supply our stores, resulting in better service to our customers and revenues to the commonwealth,” he said.