 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grace GAMMON

  • 0
GAMMON

GAMMON, Grace Webb, December 28, 1922, to April 2, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Gammon. She was loved by her family, friends and especially her God. When tomorrow starts without me I know how much you love me as much as I love you, And each time you think of me I know you will miss me too. But when tomorrow starts without me please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by my hand. So, when tomorrow starts without me Don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me I'm right there in your heart. I loved you always and will always will. Love Gracie.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

L. Wayne Kirby

L. Wayne Kirby

KIRBY, L. Wayne, of Studley, Va., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, April 4, 2022, a…

Joyce Whitlock

Joyce Whitlock

WHITLOCK, Joyce Taylor "Nannie," 92, of Mechanicsville, the widow of Preston T. Whitlock Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 20…

Mary Frances McGuinn

Mary Frances McGuinn

McGUINN, Mary "Frances," 100, of Mechanicsville, known as "Mac" to her family and friends, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2022. She was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News