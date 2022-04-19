GAMMON, Grace Webb, December 28, 1922, to April 2, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Gammon. She was loved by her family, friends and especially her God. When tomorrow starts without me I know how much you love me as much as I love you, And each time you think of me I know you will miss me too. But when tomorrow starts without me please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by my hand. So, when tomorrow starts without me Don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me I'm right there in your heart. I loved you always and will always will. Love Gracie.
Grace GAMMON
- Obituary
