GRADUATION DAY - 2021 ceremonies to be held at Meadow Event Park

We are still developing plans for possible inclement weather, including holding indoor graduations in the Farm Bureau Building that stands next to the Festival Loop. We will communicate any changes to our plans as they are made.

Will we be able to take photos?

Yes. The Farm Bureau Building next to the Festival Loop will be set up for photos. The number of people allowed in the building at one time is limited, so we ask for your patience in this process.

I have other questions. Who should I reach out to?

We will continue to provide you with regular updates regarding graduation as they become available. For questions about graduation requirements, contact your school counselor. For questions about the ceremony, contact your school principal. Note, however, that we are still planning the ceremonies and will not have answers to every question at this moment.

Over the past 13 months, we have seen the resiliency of our students, especially our seniors. We know that this final year of high school has not been normal, but we are committed to honoring you in the coming weeks and months to make sure you feel special, unique, and valued.