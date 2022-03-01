 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gwendolyn HEATH

The Local Obituaries

HEATH, Gwendolyn Cox, entered a life of eternal peace on February 23, 2022. Preceding her were her parents, Claiborne and Dorothy Carter Cox; brother, Kenneth; and husband, Robert Walker Heath Sr. Surviving are her six children, Juanita, Rob Jr., Jeff, Martha, Steve and Donna; along with seven grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28 at Gethsemane Church of Christ with burial following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed More of Richmond.

