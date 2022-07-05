HAAC launches summer camps for young artists

The Hanover Arts and Activities Center (HAAC) returns this season with a packed calendar of fun-filled summer camps for the community’s youngest art enthusiasts to enjoy, including the wrapping up of last week’s program: “Camp Bloom Summer 2022.”

Camp Bloom followed the center’s first summer program, “Paint the Universe,” with a session spanning from June 20 to 24 that catered to children in first through third grade. Paint the Universe was led by local artist Lindsey Finch and challenged campers to explore their creativity through various forms of art and paint on different surfaces including wood and canvas while learning how to use watercolors, acrylics and paint pouring. Their artwork was both carried home and featured in the center’s gallery.

Last week’s Camp Bloom was led by local Ashland business owner Andrea Ferment, owner of Honeygirl Flowers, and followed Ferment’s expertise in a variety of floral design and arrangement. Campers in rising third through eighth grade learned how to create beautiful flower arrangements while exploring various art forms inspired by botanicals and nature.

With each session held from 9 a.m. to noon, campers spent their first day hand-painting their own T-shirts, creating branch and bird arrangements, crafting terrarium or “mini world” clay sculptures, baking bluebird cupcakes and learning from birding expert Nick Garnhart.

The campers spent their second day exploring nature photography under the direction of local photographer Kristie Bradley, hand-painted hanging birdbaths, baked mini flower cakes and created floral arrangements to benefit the Hanover Humane Society. The campers raised $400 in proceeds from selling their impressive floral arrangements.

On their third day of camp, the girls spent the morning learning how to window paint with muralist Michelle Hollender at The Depot in Ashland. Returning to the center later in the morning, the campers enjoyed handmade fruity hand pies with pastry-dough roses, chocolate-dipped pizzelle ops and learned about the intricacies of caring for a succulent from Kate Leffler of Colesville Nursery while creating their own terrarium “mini worlds” to take home.

“Camp Bloom is always a fun week filled with nature’s beauty, but it is so much more than that,” said Sara Wright-Holloway, executive director at HAAC. “There are two things that I think make the camp extra special – giving to a nonprofit organization and meeting women who own small businesses. These elements offer a great learning experience that the Bloomers will surely take with them into adulthood.”

The center has more in store for the young artists of the community, with “Center Players Theater Camp” scheduled for July 25 through July 29. This year’s camp will explore the “Golden Age of Theater” and musical theater accompanied by games, acting, singing, dancing and producing a movie. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the showcase featured at 5:30 p.m.

The second session of the Paint the Universe Summer Art Camp will be held from August 1 through 5 for fourth through sixth graders.