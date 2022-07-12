HAAC’s Fourth of July bash returns in full color

The Hanover Arts and Activities Center (HAAC) returned to the streets of Ashland this year to bring the community’s beloved Fourth of July Parade to life. With thousands of residents gathering on the sidewalks on the morning of July 4 to watch the colorful spectacle and enjoy live music, old fashioned games, apple pie and adorable pets on the lawn, this year’s event returned in its full glory after two years of anticipation.

Sara Wright-Holloway, executive director of HAAC, said while they were able to host a virtual parade in 2019 and an in-person event last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was more successful than ever before.

“The last few years have been really difficult for Hanover Arts as an organization because our entire mission is based on gathering as a community,” Wright-Holloway said. “We’re still very cognizant of trying to keep people as safe as possible in these times, but we are really happy to be back in the business of being together as a community because people really do love that.”

She said this year’s event was “just blown out of the water” with a record-breaking number of attendees. According to the Ashland Police Department, there were around 1,500 attendees throughout the three-hour long event, which spanned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents from near and far visited Ashland for the beloved event, including Mary Watts, a Henrico resident who has visited the parade for around 15 years because there is “nothing else like it.”

“A lot of the locals get together. You know, they’ve got lawn chairs and the dogs are all dressed up,” Watts said. “It’s just a little town feel.”

Longtime Ashland resident Ella Swager, accompanied by her two friends Rosie Morris and Melanie Fleischer, said the parade is a community staple that “epitomizes the small town community feel” of Ashland.

“You know, you can’t walk 10 feet without seeing someone you know,” Swager said. “During COVID, we didn’t have these sort of community gatherings, and I think we all appreciate it much more now. And it’s so great to see people you know and don’t know and for that sense of community.”

This year’s parade, led by parade chair Sharon Olivo-Perez, featured both returning brigades and spontaneous participation by community members.

“The nature of our parade tends to be a little small town chaotic, you know, there are parts of it that just happen organically,” said Wright-Holloway.

Bubbles were blown in the air and accompanied by the lively music of the Cacophony of the Universe (COTU) Marching Band. Visitors cheered and waved to the colorful brigades making their way down the street, including the staple Lawn Chair Brigade, Patriotic Pet Brigade, Patriotic Bike Brigade and the Basset Hound Brigade. Ashland Town Council members and this year’s parade grand marshal, Randolph-Macon College (RMC) men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel, also showed their spirit in the parade lineup.

Wright-Holloway said while she loves the parade, as it shows the fun and quirky side of the town, her favorite aspect of the day is always the lawn festivities that follow.

The lawn party featured fun games for the family, including corn hole, a three-legged race, potato sack race, egg toss, water balloon toss and more.

“And what I love about watching all the kids play afterwards, during the celebration, is that you get little tiny kids all the way up to teenagers participating in those old fashioned lawn games,” said Wright-Holloway. “And everybody’s just having a great time.”

The day’s events also included the return of the Hanover Concert Band, the singing of the National Anthem by Hanover Idol Audrey Kate Taylor, Hanover Junior Idol Rebekah Turner’s performance of “Lift Every Voice,” and light entertainment by Roger Reynolds, the event’s emcee and founder of CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation.

“We’re delighted to see everybody here today – friends, neighbors, visitors, new faces,” said Reynolds to the crowd that gathered in front of HAAC to listen to the Hanover Concert Band’s live performance. “It’s our very own homegrown Fourth of July parade and celebration… We gather in honor of 246 years… of our nation’s independence and to celebrate all things that make us uniquely American.”

Reynolds also announced the winners of the day’s Patriotic Pet and Apple Pie Contest and led an auction with the winning apple pies to benefit HAAC.

Wright-Holloway said this year attracted an impressive number of pie submissions. Pies that did not place in the contest along with donated Costco pies were sold by the slice at the HAAC stand to benefit the center, with all 200 pieces sold out an hour before the event ended.

“Our pie sales were bonkers this year,” Wright-Holloway said.

This year’s first place winner for the Apple Pie Contest was Addy Haas, second place was Elizabeth Slopey and third was Arlene Dooley. Amelia Keeley placed as the kid’s winner and Tish Iorio won the most patriotic category.

Wright-Holloway said one of the most important aspects of the parade and event is ensuring it is “completely a community event,” run purely by volunteers from the community and HAAC along with its list of vendors featuring local nonprofits.

Boy Scout Troop 793 ran the hamburgers and hotdogs stand, Girl Scout Troop 5465 organized the pet contest and the Clay Spring Ruritans provided snow cones to guests. This year’s presenting sponsor was the Ashland Veterinary Hospital.

Wright-Holloway expressed her joy for this year’s success and said she looks forward to the center’s upcoming community programs, including a Bastille Day Celebration on Thursday, July 14 and a paranormal investigation on July 30 with the Kling Brothers and Katie Burr from Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Lab.”