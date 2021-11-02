Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 74th home

ASHLAND – After over 30 years of serving local families, Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest home.
Standing before the construction site of what will soon be the home of the Palomino family on Greenwood Church Road in Ashland, Habitat for Humanity members gathered to celebrate the family’s journey to homeownership.
The Oct. 15 ceremony began with opening remarks given by Jerry Heslinga, Habitat for Humanity board member.
“Habitat believes that every person deserves decent shelter. Our philosophy is a hand-up not a hand-out,” Heslinga said. “And I’m so excited to be here today – 74th house in our 30th year. So that’s a real achievement.”
Heslinga commented that the Palomino family is “an example of what Habitat is for,” sharing the family’s story along with Kimberly Breeden, Habitat for Humanity’s director of family services.
Fleeing violence in Peru, Alejandro Palomino was the first in his family to immigrate to the United States in 2002. Working several years to bring his two children and wife to the country, Alejandro eventually reunited with his family in 2014. The family first moved into a small place together but relocated due to high criminal activity, selecting Ashland as their new residence in search of a quiet community.
“I’m glad we can build for them,” Heslinga said. “Owning a home gives you a stake in so much. It gives you a leg up on education, on health, on building equity, and all kinds of things. So I’m so excited that we can participate with the Palominos and help them to have their dream house here in quiet Ashland.”
Jon Gibson, pastor of The Branch Church in Ashland, followed with a scripture reading and prayer in Spanish. He concluded with a “Groundbreaking Litany” with attendees joining in prayer, reciting their commitment to the house’s completion.
The ceremony concluded with a presentation of shovels to the family. Alejandro and his wife, Rosila, with their two children, Danae and Diego, together dug their shovels into the soil, marking the ceremonial groundbreaking of their new home.
Diego translated in English his father’s final remarks to the attendees.
“We are extremely happy for you all being here and supporting us,” Diego said. “We’re happy for our new friends, and I hope we can grow our friendship together. And we thank God for all of us being together right now.”
Amanda Gunter, director of community engagement, said the Palominos’ home will be completed in about five months with the help of volunteers, specialists and local corporations often offering their services.
With primarily volunteers helping with labor, Habitat for Humanity is able to keep the cost of construction as low as possible. They also subsidize the cost of land for the family, keeping their monthly mortgage at an affordable rate, Gunter said.
“We just really believe that having an affordable mortgage and that payment being affordable is going to set them up for success in the long run,” Gunter said.
Gunter said the organization also prepares families for the responsibilities of homeownership. Families take classes on financial planning, home maintenance, mortgage and others.
King William and Hanover Habitat for Humanity has successfully completed 14 homes since 2016. With the help of mainly volunteers, they built a neighborhood with six homes despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Gunter said.
Despite recent successful projects, the organization is currently not accepting family applications due to a shortage of affordable land.
“Once we get our hands on affordable land, then we will be able to reopen applications. So we are a little bit of a standstill,” Gunter said. “But we know it’s going to happen.”