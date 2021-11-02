Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 74th home

“I’m glad we can build for them,” Heslinga said. “Owning a home gives you a stake in so much. It gives you a leg up on education, on health, on building equity, and all kinds of things. So I’m so excited that we can participate with the Palominos and help them to have their dream house here in quiet Ashland.”

Jon Gibson, pastor of The Branch Church in Ashland, followed with a scripture reading and prayer in Spanish. He concluded with a “Groundbreaking Litany” with attendees joining in prayer, reciting their commitment to the house’s completion.

The ceremony concluded with a presentation of shovels to the family. Alejandro and his wife, Rosila, with their two children, Danae and Diego, together dug their shovels into the soil, marking the ceremonial groundbreaking of their new home.

Diego translated in English his father’s final remarks to the attendees.

“We are extremely happy for you all being here and supporting us,” Diego said. “We’re happy for our new friends, and I hope we can grow our friendship together. And we thank God for all of us being together right now.”