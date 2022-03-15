Habitat’s new Homeownership Program targets landowners in need of housing

Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a new Homeownership Program that targets existing landowners in need of affordable housing. While its traditional Homeownership Program is currently paused due to a lack of affordable land, Habitat has introduced this program to offer a temporary solution in order to continue with construction projects.

Renee Robinson, executive director of Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, said it has been difficult to acquire land in the current real estate market. While the nonprofit has made offers on available land, they are typically outbid by private buyers with “deeper pockets.”

Due to a shortage of land, Habitat is currently unable to reopen applications for its traditional Homeownership Program, which targets individuals and families in need of affordable housing who do not necessarily own their own land but meet certain requirements.

The applicant or applicants must live or work in Hanover or King William counties for a minimum of one year; have an income of $30,000 per year and up, depending on family size and lower for landowners; have a willingness to partner with Hanover Habitat by committing to a minimum of 200 hours of sweat equity, and have a need for affordable housing, whether from living in housing that is overcrowded, unaffordable or substandard.

If an individual or family qualifies for the program, Habitat partners with them to build an affordable home on available land, with its volunteer force helping to maintain low construction costs throughout the process. In addition, Habitat works with individuals to prepare for the various responsibilities of homeownership throughout the process, including learning about personal finances, mortgages, upkeep of homes and more to ensure the long-term success of Habitat homeowners.

“So traditionally, we wait to open applications until we have land,” Robinson said. “So what’s different about this one is [applicants are] bringing land to the table, so we can move forward in a different way.”

The new program is seeking two sets of applicants who currently own land but cannot afford to build a home on their own property. Applicants must meet the existing requirements to qualify for the program.

“We thought why not be smart about this and say, ‘Well, our limiting factor is land, but we have people who qualify for our program that have their own land,’ ” Robinson said. “Let’s target some of those folks now so that we can keep building and get us to a point when we do have some of our own land.’”

Robinson said while Habitat has built on owner-occupied land before, this program is the first time they are targeting landowners. As this program is seeking only two construction projects, applications will be open for a short period of time.

In order to apply for the program, email kbell@hkwhabitat.org or contact the Habitat office for more information at 804-569-6108, extension 105.

Robinson said Habitat continues to search for available land in King William and Hanover counties in order to keep up with an increasing demand in its traditional Homeownership Program. According to Robinson, approximately 180 people have proactively reached out to Habitat requesting to be notified when applications reopen.

“So there’s certainly a much bigger need than we would ever be able to meet, which is also why I’m hopeful that with the comprehensive plan update that the county is going through, that we really will be able to make affordable housing a topic and focus,” Robinson said.

Despite a pause in its traditional Homeownership Program, Habitat’s Critical Repairs program remains in full operation throughout the year. The program is for local residents who are already homeowners but can’t afford maintenance on their homes, offering affordable repairs for roofs; crucial electrical, plumping or HVAC needs; gutter replacement or installation; window replacements and more.