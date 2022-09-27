Habitat toasts the year’s achievements with Harvest of Hope event

The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraising event was fully booked on the evening of Sept. 16, with over 200 Habitat members, partners and community members gathering to celebrate the organization’s meaningful work within both communities.

Held beneath the Hanover Vegetable Farm’s outdoor pavilion, the lively evening featured a buffet provided by EAT Catering, a large assortment of donated silent auction items, live entertainment by local singer Amy Ladd and a surprise announcement of this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award recipients.

After expenses, the evening raised around $29,000 that will directly fund the organization’s programming, according to Amanda Gunter, director of community engagement for Hanover and King William Habitat. The organization’s programming includes building affordable homes, providing critical repairs, preparing their partners for the various responsibilities of homeownership and more.

“As staff, we try to really take time to be intentional and remember … why we are so passionate,” said Renee Robinson, executive director of Hanover and King William Habitat, during the reception. “And it’s just because of the mission that we have… We believe everybody deserves a decent place to live, and that’s what we are called to work every day to work toward, and we see that it works.”

The evening served to celebrate Habitat’s mission along with the organization’s impact within the Hanover and King William communities over the past year.

James Foley, president of the organization’s board of directors, gave special recognition to all in attendance and called for everyone to give themselves a round of applause. He and Robinson highlighted how their achievements would not be possible without Habitat’s supporters.

“We cannot do what we do without each of you: our supporters, our volunteers, our community members, our staff,” Foley said. “I want to thank you all. Thank you all very, very much.”

The evening offered guests the chance to hear from two families that have directly benefitted from the community’s generous contributions to Habitat over the past year.

Robinson introduced the Fraley family and how the organization’s critical repairs program changed their lives for the better.

“Because we’ve been able to raise more funds to go toward critical repairs, that need is greater than ever,” Robinson said. “We continue to have applications come in every day.”

She said a bulk of their requests are from community homeowners who are on a fixed income and do not have the funds to address repairs that are needed “to keep their home healthy and safe,” such as repairs to leaky roofs, rotten floors and rotten wood.

“We never want people to have to make the choice of whether they’re buying their medicine or whether they’re going to be able to be safe,” she said.

Eunice Fraley, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and recently underwent knee replacement surgery, was forced to live in dangerous conditions in order to keep up with costly medical bills before her daughter, Tanya, discovered Habitat’s critical repairs program from reading an article in The Local.

Tanya said her mother would awaken in the middle of the night from the sound of her leaky roof and feared it would cave in without proper repairs. Habitat quickly repaired her mother’s roof at a reduced cost.

“We hear the rain and now we can just smile and fall asleep to the pitter patter,” Tanya said. “It is so much better than having to watch the news and start preparing just to know what’s going to happen with the roofing.”

Habitat additionally repaired her mother’s entry doors to her garage after identifying poor insulation that resulted in extreme temperatures in Eunice’s bedroom. Due to her medical condition, she had difficulty breathing during the summer and would have to sleep in her living room – the only area of the house with air conditioning.

Tanya reached out to Habitat after discovering the partnership between Habitat and Blazer Heating and Air to offer HVAC installations and repairs to community members in need.

“When she was at her worse, when she was feeling hopeless… When she was really going through it with that heat, she said that Blazer called and they just blazed in and said ‘That unit is dead,’ and went straight to work,” Tanya said.

Blazer replaced her 25-year-old air conditioning unit with an efficient, energy saving unit. Eunice said they were able to reduce their costs by $21 a month with the new HVAC system.

“When medical bills are high, you have to choose what you need,” Eunice said. “And that’s what I had to do. So I appreciate everything you were able to do. Thank you.”

The evening’s program additionally highlighted Habitat’s homeownership program. Habitat partners with individuals, families, local businesses and volunteers to construct affordable homes for qualifying applicants.

“We know that stable housing needs to have financial independence and financial stability, and we see that come to life through our homeownership program,” Robinson said.

She said they structure the home’s mortgage based on the homeowner’s income to ensure they don’t exceed 30% of their income on their housing costs. This helps Habitat homeowners afford other necessary bills or unexpected crises to ensure their long-term flourishing and ultimately builds generational wealth.

The hardworking families within the program inspire Robinson every day, she said. She particularly recognized Keedra Reeders, a featured speaker of the evening, and the hundreds of hours Reeders spent on the construction site of her soon-to-be Doswell home. Reeders broke ground on the site along with Habitat and their partners on Thursday, July 21.

Reeders will soon become Habitat’s newest homeowner, as they hope to complete construction on the home by the end of the year.

Reeders shared her difficult journey of securing an affordable home for her and her son, Damien, within the county in order for Damien to remain in the same school with his friends. She began looking for homes in 2016, contacted countless contractors to construct a new home, and still could not find anything within her budget.

After reaching out to Kimberly Bell, director of family services for Hanover and King William Habitat, Reeders was able to make her dream of becoming a homeowner a reality. She gave special recognition to Bell for guiding her through the whole process.

“And I just feel so blessed,” Reeders said. “I’m so grateful that God allowed this to come into play in my life. So thank you Habitat for partnering with me. I’ll forever be grateful.”

The event additionally announced this year’s recipients of the Volunteer of the Year Award, which is named in remembrance of former board member Steve Thompson. A hand-crafted, wooden bowl made by or from the materials of Thompson, who held a passion for woodturning, is gifted to the winner every year.

Gunter said volunteers are “vital” to their organization’s programming. Last fiscal year, Habitat recorded over 600 volunteers that worked over 8,000 hours, but she believes those numbers are much higher due to their extensive volunteer base.

“Over the last year we had several volunteers that stood out, but we had two that we felt deserve this award,” Gunter said.

Habitat surprised Mark and Donna Adams with this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Gunter said the couple “exudes dedication” to the organization and is always searching for ways to help, such as volunteering their time to Habitat almost every day, helping with moving the Habitat ReStore and offices earlier this year, and offering their services to the recycling center located at the back of the ReStore.

“These two bring daily enthusiasm, creativity, problem-solving skills and tireless energy to every task that comes their way,” Gunter said. “We’re incredibly lucky to have them here and for giving their time and energy to Habitat.”

Habitat continues to search for available land to build upon in Hanover and King William communities. Foleys said their “dream” is to acquire a large enough parcel to build affordable homes on for many years.

“We continue to pray that we will find the right opportunity to do this because we know we can double the number of homes we do in a year once we have the land lined up,” he said.