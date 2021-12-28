Hanover 300th celebration tops 2021 stories

After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back together and hit some pitfalls along the way was a huge part of the Top 10 stories of 2021.
Topping that list with the No. 1 story on this year’s list was the reclamation of events that should have happened a year earlier – the county’s 300th anniversary celebrations.
Established in November 1720, Hanover County had planned a number of events to recognize the tricentennial throughout 2020 with a grand culmination in the fall, but all of the festivities had to be canceled when the pandemic prevented large gatherings of people.
Rather than chalking up the commemorations to another memory lost to the pandemic, county leaders and organizations came back strong this year with their dedication to marking this important milestone in Hanover history.
County administrator John A. Budesky said in January that he considered 2021 “as the jumping off point for a celebration of Hanover County as it is today and looking forward into the future as well as remembering our past.”
The county launched the #HereinHanoverVA campaign in January to honor the 300th birthday and engage the community and hosted Virginia Tourism’s life-sized LOVE artwork on the lawn of the Hanover Branch Library in February. But they were just getting started.
Throughout 2021, Hanover County and its partners scheduled a wide variety of events as part of the birthday celebration.
Some of the events held this year included Hanover Night at The Diamond held Aug. 7, at which Budesky and several supervisors threw out opening pitches; Hanover Weekend at Kings Dominion over two weekends in August; the ribbon cutting of the Hanover Museum of History and Culture, which has its own place on the Top 10 list; a regularly scheduled Classic Car Cruise-In held Sept. 11 and incorporated into the festivities; Hanover’s Autum Fest on Sept 25 at Hanover Tavern, and Scotchtown holding a 300th Birthday Celebration and Fall Festival on Oct. 2.
To preserve this “snapshot in time” of Hanover’s celebration, the county concluded the year-long birthday bash by locking a time capsule that will be housed in the new Hanover Museum of History and Culture for the next 100 years.
2- Vaccines administered
Coming into January 2021, some of the biggest questions people were asking all pertained to the approval and rolling out of approved COVID-19 vaccines. Were they safe? Who was eligible to receive one? Where could people find them?
Hanover County did its part to help answer some of those questions with a call center that opened on Jan. 20 to field queries from the public related to the virus.
But it took a major step forward in efforts to fight the virus when the county opened an on-site vaccination clinic located at the old Food Lion in Ashland to offer vaccines on an appointment-basis only. The clinic was separate from those offered by the Chickahominy Health District and other regional partners but had to be coordinated with them, which was a massive undertaking.
Between Jan. 29, when the site opened, and June 25, when it held its final day, more than 51,000 vaccinations were administered. A celebration lunch was held to honor the hundreds of volunteers who made the clinic possible. Hanover Fire/EMS was in charge of the operation, which received significant support from county employees who volunteered not only at the clinic but at the call center, which handled more than 20,000 calls.
3- Face-to-face instruction
Hanover County School Board members approved a 2021-2022 Return to Learn Plan for county students on June 8. At the time, in-person instruction was the default position for the upcoming school year with only those wishing to stay virtual having to put in a request.
Going into this school year, the division had a huge undertaking in planning class sizes, transportation, food service, cafeteria capacity, and more – and all of that on top of addressing the looming worries about gaps in learning. The school board initially voted against requiring masks, but that plan was foiled when Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued a statewide Public Health Order requiring all students aged 2 and older to be masked when inside all public schools in the state.
In September, just under 16,600 out of the county’s roughly 17,000 students returned to face-to-face instruction for the first week of school, with just under 500 choosing to be served by Hanover Online School. This means that 97% of the schools’ enrollment was back receiving in-person instruction versus 62% the year before.
In a comprehensive report Superintendent of Hanover Schools Michael Gill gave to the board of supervisors about the opening days of school, he described how, “The halls are much busier and livelier, and, as I make my rounds on the first day of school, … the story was the same in each of those buildings. There was an energy that has not been felt in a long, long time and we were happy to feel it again.”
4- Connect Hanover
This summer, county administrator John Budesky announced a new public/private partnership called Connect Hanover, which is designed to provide internet service to areas in Hanover that are underserved or have no service at all. All Points Broadband was selected to identify those areas of Hanover most in need of coverage. The company was tapped to work with county officials, Dominion Energy Virginia and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to develop and implement a plan to deliver broadband access. Budesky said the new partnership would enable those underserved residents to access full coverage by 2026.
On Dec. 13, Governor Ralph Northam announced the approval of Hanover County’s Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant in the amount of $13.97 million. The funding from the state will leverage the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) contribution of $14.84 million and private corporate investment from All Points, Dominion and Rappahannock.
It is anticipated that contracts and other agreements will be signed in spring 2022, with funding to become available in July 2022 and initial construction anticipated to begin in fall 2022. Buildout of the system serving almost 6,200 new residents is estimated to be complete within 24 to 36 months of July 1, 2022.
In addition, Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, will be extending fiber service to more than 1,000 additional locations using the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Funding. These two concurrent efforts will essentially provide universal broadband internet coverage for all of Hanover County.
5- Wegmans battle
Wegmans Food Markets Inc. plans to build a 1.7-million-square-foot distribution center at the intersection of Ashcake and Sliding Hill roads in Hanover County. The location has outraged many since it was publicly announced in December 2019, most notably those in the historic Brown Grove community.
The community was founded by freed slaves more than 150 years ago and now seeks national historic recognition. Residents organized to fight the project, citing environmental justice concerns, disputed wetlands delineations, and other quality of life issues such as air quality, noise pollution and increased traffic.
The Virginia State Water Control Board approved a water protection permit for the center in February at the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). DEQ officials said almost 500 comments opposed to the project had been received while only three messages of support were received.
In March, the Hanover County NAACP issued a statement condemning the state board’s decision. Then in April, the NAACP and citizens’ group Protect Hanover Inc. filed a lawsuit to suspend and set aside the permit, which would allow the destruction of at least 15 acres of wetlands on the planned site.
In addition to the state’s water control board permit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must do a separate environmental review and issue a permit in order for the project to proceed. In a five-page Sept. 23 letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the distribution center, the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation advised the Corps to “take additional steps to consider and address how the undertaking may affect the historic district and affect the ways that members of the community experience the historic district.”
This ongoing story will carry into 2022.
6 - Patriots volleyball
The Patrick Henry boys volleyball team extended a historic reign as kings of the court on Nov. 18 when it won its sixth straight Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship title. The team beat Maggie Walker Governors School for the third consecutive year to earn the title.
Patrick Henry’s team has demonstrated a level of consistently outstanding performances that is unheard of, winning its first championship in 2016 and continuing to bring home the trophy in the title match every year since.
The Patriots celebrated a 25-10, 25-17, 25-18 victory in the 2021 season championship. This was the fifth time out of the six championship games that the team has won 3-0. Only in 2018, in a fantastic match against Great Bridge, did they drop a set - in that case, two. Their combined score all those years is 18-2.
The head coach who got the streak going, Michael Townsend, stepped down in 2019 after the first four championships. He returned for the 2021 season to lead the Patriots' to their sixth title.
The school has now had three consecutive classes in which their players have been state champions all four years they played.
7 - School transgender policy
Amid much turmoil and controversy, the school board in November voted 4-3 in favor of rejecting a proposal to amend the current policy regarding the treatment of transgender students that would have placed the district in compliance with Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidelines.
The Virginia General Assembly passed the new policy last year and tasked the VDOE with providing local school districts with instructions regarding necessary policy changes.
While the board unanimously approved a policy change to allow students to alter school records to display their preferred pronoun, they were split on a revision to the policy that would require bathroom use of their preferred identity by transgender students.
In the course of the multiple meetings and workshops the school board held before and since the vote, members have heard a myriad of opinions on the subject, both for and against the board’s decision.
In December, the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a complaint against the school board in response to the vote contending the action was discriminatory and against the law. The complaint was filed on behalf of five families who have transgender students in county schools.
This is an ongoing story that will carry into 2022.
8- In-person graduations
Commencement ceremonies for the 2021 classes of Hanover County Public Schools – Patrick Henry, Atlee, Mechanicsville and Hanover High schools – were held on June 18 and 19 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
Initially, the ceremonies were supposed to be held outside, but with Northam’s decision to lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures, including physical distancing requirements and capacity limits, as a result of declining COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination rates, Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent, announced that all four graduation ceremonies would be held indoors in the Farm Bureau Building at the event park.
Everyone agreed getting back to the large school events was a welcome change after the pandemic put so many restrictions on everybody when graduations were being planned for the Class of 2020.
9- New museum
A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 28 to officially open the Hanover History and Culture Museum and Welcome Center, located in the circa-1835 historic clerk’s office. The county tied this in to the 300th anniversary celebration and had a great celebration with offerings such as vendors, live music, special commemorative gifts and colonial re-enactors.
Ashland officials lauded the museum’s opening both for its part in the 300th anniversary celebrations and its celebration of the county’s past.
The museum houses a welcome center and exhibit space. When it opened, the new facility, in partnership with the Ashland Museum, landed a much sought after exhibit provided by the Smithsonian Museum, “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America.” While not Hanover specific, the exhibit, which ran through Oct. 3, examined rural life, past and present, through themes such as change, land, and rural identities.
The museum’s second exhibit, "Common Threads of Hanover,” featured quilts and was courtesy of partners such as The County School Quilters. It opened in October.
10 - Public events
While 2020 represented almost across-the-board disappointment with regard to the cancellation of beloved community events, 2021 saw its share of ups and downs. The year was a mix of events that were canceled, modified or went ahead as close to normal as possible.
Some of the biggest events of the year saw a range of outcomes. Early in the year, the Ashland Strawberry Faire Committee decided to cancel the 2021 event, saying they felt it was the most responsible course of action.
The 2021 Hanover Tomato Festival was canceled for the second straight year. Officials said there were still too many unknowns when planning needed to start in November 2020. However, they still paid homage to the county’s beloved famous fruit with a month-long event in July. The promotion included live music and tomato tastings, a 4K Pizza Run, a tomato-themed countywide scavenger hunt, a viewing of “Fried Green Tomatoes,” and a pet-themed event, along with several virtual offerings.
Fortunately, the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade was in full force on Dec. 5, bringing plenty of holiday cheer to thousands of people along the parade route and offering many a great start to the holiday season.