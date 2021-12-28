Hanover 300th celebration tops 2021 stories

But it took a major step forward in efforts to fight the virus when the county opened an on-site vaccination clinic located at the old Food Lion in Ashland to offer vaccines on an appointment-basis only. The clinic was separate from those offered by the Chickahominy Health District and other regional partners but had to be coordinated with them, which was a massive undertaking.

Between Jan. 29, when the site opened, and June 25, when it held its final day, more than 51,000 vaccinations were administered. A celebration lunch was held to honor the hundreds of volunteers who made the clinic possible. Hanover Fire/EMS was in charge of the operation, which received significant support from county employees who volunteered not only at the clinic but at the call center, which handled more than 20,000 calls.

3- Face-to-face instruction

Hanover County School Board members approved a 2021-2022 Return to Learn Plan for county students on June 8. At the time, in-person instruction was the default position for the upcoming school year with only those wishing to stay virtual having to put in a request.