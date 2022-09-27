Hanover Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 awards dinner

The Hanover Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Member Dinner returned with greater vibrancy than ever before last week, drawing a record number of guests and sponsors to enjoy a lavish evening of cocktails, dining, recognition and celebration of the county’s thriving business community.

“Tonight is about celebrating the resilience of our business community… highlighting some of our partnerships, recognizing our leadership and just appreciating our members,” said Mark Lea, president of the 2021-2022 Hanover Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

This year’s event was held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Covenant Woods Lodge. The festivities kicked off with a red carpet entry to compliment the evening’s red carpet attire along with a cocktail reception on the terrace. The main program followed in the commons and featured a dinner spread catered by Covenant Wood’s Woodhouse Catering and special recognitions of the event’s sponsors.

This year’s program sold out all 135 available seats and was supported by 14 sponsors. The title sponsors were Green Top Hunt Fish and Stone’s Office Equipment; the event sponsor was Closet Factory; the bar sponsor was Blazer Heating and Air; the photo booth sponsor was JBella Photography; the champagne tower sponsors were the Hanover Chamber Foundation and UBS; and the patron sponsors were CodeBlue Technoloy, Hanover County Economic Development, Hart Nissan, Hudson Group, Oasis, Rich Web, Primis, and Herman W. Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.

Blaine Altaffer, CEO of Green Top Hunt Fish, was among the featured sponsors who spoke during the program to give recognition to his hardworking staff and his company’s 75th year in Hanover County.

“We love to show off Hanover and business in Hanover and what we can do,” Altaffer said, highlighting Green Top’s upcoming Outdoor Expo on Oct. 1 and 2, which will be a free, family-fun event featuring hundreds of sporting life vendors, product demos and exhibits. He said they currently anticipate 26,000 attendees over the course of the weekend.

“This is my first time at this annual event and it is phenomenal,” said Covenant Woods CEO and President Thom Wright. “This chamber is the most active, the most relational, and the most innovative that I’ve ever been a part of, and I really do appreciate all the hard work you all do.”

The evening additionally served to select and welcome the new 2022-2023 Hanover Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors leadership team.

Lea offered a farewell message as the board’s president, thanking all sponsors, county officials, partners and board members that made his tenure so enjoyable. He additionally recognized the chamber’s perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its thriving business community over the past year, with the chamber hosting 17 ribbon cuttings for new businesses in 2022 alone.

“We’re all in this together,” Lea said. “We’re friends, we’re neighbors, we’re co-business people. It makes the chamber a better place, it makes the county a better place so we can all grow.”

He said from serving on the board, he is “most appreciative” of the friends he’s made along the way and thanked all chamber members for a great year.

Sam Stone was announced as the newest president of the board of directors following the evening’s presentation of the nominating committee’s recommended slate of officers for 2022-2023, which the general chamber voted on during the program.

Stone thanked the chamber for giving him the opportunity to serve as the newest president, recognized the exceptional leadership of past presidents and board members, and reflected on his goals for the upcoming year.

“It’s not about me, it’s about we,” Stone said. “What can we do?”

He said the chamber aims to strengthen its partnerships with local government and businesses in the community, expand the chamber’s new Emerging Leaders program for professionals aged 35 years or younger, and work with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to address crime and enhance security within the Income Airpark Division.

“Of all the places, Hanover County is an incredible place to be,” Stone said. “And I’m very proud and honored to be your new chair for this year.”

Laurie Ursiny of Covenant Woods will serve as vice president and Stacey Spear of S & S Painting LLC will serve as treasurer. Incoming board members are Bobby Broyles of Blazer Heating & Air, Jeremy Yorke of the Yorke Agency, Shannon Shaw of Village Bank and Niki DeSantis of Pixel Factory, who will serve as chair of the Income Airpark Division.

Outside of official chamber business, the program offered light-hearted entertainment with raffle prizes donated by chamber members, “Academy” awards given to the best dressed of the evening and member awards honoring some of the chamber’s most dedicated members.

This year’s Top Networker Award was given to McKinley Tucker for attending the most chamber events over the past year. The Host of the Most Award was gifted to Village Bank for hosting over 75 attendees at their past year’s events.