Hanover County breaks ground on Horticultural Learning Center

Hanover County celebrated the official ground breaking of its upcoming Horticultural Learning Center this month. The finished site will serve as an innovative resource for gardening enthusiasts and beyond in years to come, with the Hanover Master Gardeners spearheading the project and the upcoming site’s operations.

The groundbreaking ceremony held on Oct. 14 was joined by county officials, community members and the project’s extensive group of volunteers. Located at 13015 Taylor Complex Lane in Ashland, the site of the upcoming garden will sit on 1.10 acres beside the Taylor Complex building.

County administrator John Budesky said the center will serve the community for many years to come. He noted that agriculture is still the #1 business in Hanover County and thanked the Master Gardeners for their work, including providing much volunteer support to the county’s COVID-19 community vaccination efforts.

“This center will continue the tremendous commitment you have made to work with the community,” Budesky said.

According to Laura Maxey-Nay, agriculture and natural resource agent of the Hanover Extension Office, the center has already accumulated over 100 Master Gardener volunteers to help with its construction.

“Nature is their office and this garden will become their living room,” said Angelette Pryor, extension volunteer manager for the Hanover Extension Office, noting that the Master Gardeners contributed 6,000 hours of volunteer service this year alone.

The Horticultural Learning Center will be a space for public education, demonstrating research-based gardening practices that can be incorporated into the home setting. Master Gardeners will manage the garden and partner with interested community members throughout their gardening journeys.

The garden will consist of multiple raised beds constructed through different methods and materials and feature perennial, annual and native plants and herbs and vegetables, with some of the raised beds demonstrating vertical gardening techniques using a rainwater harvesting system and other water-wise practices.

Maxey-Nay said whatever is grown in the beds will be dependent on what their community partners are interested in growing.

“That, for me, is the most exciting part – that it’s going to be community-driven,” said Maxey-Nay. “Whatever they want to learn about is what we’re putting into the garden.”

The Master Gardeners will additionally utilize the space to supply produce to local food banks and offer in-person instruction to local gardening clubs or any other interested community groups on the topic of their choice.

“I think after COVID, people want to be more self-sufficient,” Maxey-Nay said. “And this gives us a platform to teach them how to grow their own food… canning, and how to preserve their own food.”

She added that the new space will invite a deeper appreciation for local farmers.

“Agriculture is still the No. 1 industry in Hanover, and so we’re trying to keep it number one by showing people the importance of and how hard it is to actually grow your own food.”

Buzz Sawyer, Master Gardener and past president of the Hanover Master Gardener Association, said the horticultural center will become a “practical hands-on laboratory that is accessible to everyone.”

Maxey-Nay said construction will take around five years to complete. The first initiative will be capturing rainwater off the Extension Service building, followed by raised bed construction for spring planting beginning in January 2023.

The Master Gardeners will need to raise funds or obtain grant funding for all parts of the learning center.

To make donations or for more information on how to help, contact Pryor at (804) 752-4309 or Maxey-Nay at (804) 752-4310.