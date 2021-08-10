Hanover County continues birthday bash at the Diamond

Hanover County’s belated 300th Birthday Celebration continued last week with Hanover Night at The Diamond. The event featured $3 tickets for the first 300 sold to county residents and free t-shirts were distributed to the first 300 fans.
The event is a continuation of the county’s celebration of its founding in 1720, and Public Information Officer Tom Harris said the party continues through the fall. “We’re celebrating our 300th birthday a year late… and we’re asking our residents to come out and make history with us throughout several events planned for the rest of this year,” Harris said last week.
Hanover Weekend at Kings Dominion is planned for August 21-22 and August 28-29.
The county will unveil and cut the ribbon on its Hanover Museum of History and Culture located in the old Clerk’s Office at the Courthouse. Board members and the county administrator will provide remarks at this “Make History with Us” event on August 28 at 9:30 a.m. Museum tours will be available and officials will bury a time capsule marking the special event. Food trucks and musical entertainment will also be provided, and gifts for the first 500 families will be provided on the Courthouse Green.
A Classic Car Cruise-In sponsored the by Recreation and Parks Department is planned for Sept. 11 at Hanover High School. A regularly scheduled event that has been incorporated in the celebration.
“We are very excited about this event and think it will appeal to the general public and all facets of it,” Harris said.
Former Hanover assistant superintendent John Hodges and county administrator John Budesky will host a community conversation regarding the museum and its impact on Sept. 23. In conjunction with an exhibit featured at the Museum, they will discuss the many changes they’ve witnessed in the county.
“John and John will have this conversation over at Hanover Tavern and the discussion will be replayed at the Museum,” Harris said.
Hanover’s annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for Sept. 25 also at Hanover Tavern, and Harris said, “That has been the Tavern’s biggest event and we’re excit¬ed to help them promote their event.”
A Business Appreciation Event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the James River Winery. “This will include recognition of the 300th birthday,” Harris said.
Scotchtown will hold a 300th Birthday Celebration and Fall Festival October 2, and a Veterans Day Ceremony is planned at the memorial on Route 301 for Nov. 11.
Harris said more information will be coming regarding events surrounding the countywide celebration. The county’s actual day of origin is November 26.
Harris said the numerous events are the result of sponsorships with Dominion Energy and partnerships with Hanover Tavern and Scotchtown.
Tavern director David Deal said his organization is anxious and excited to participate in the celebration.
“We are very pleased the county has reached out to us to partner,” Deal said.
In addition to an active role at the Squirrels game, the Tavern is cross-promoting the county’s birthday celebration on the Courthouse Green. “We’ll be participating in that, and when we do our Hanover Autumn Fest, they’ll be a part of that as well. We’re doing as much as we can together to recognize the 300th,” Deal concluded.
Harris said the sponsorship and partnerships will contribute to the success of the planned events, and residents are encouraged to search the county’s website and social medial sites for more information.
“They will be promoting our events and we will be promoting theirs,” Harris said. “Cross promotion is very important to us here and we’ll be asking board members to reach out to their many contacts and let people know what we’ve got going on here.”