Hanover County continues birthday bash at the Diamond

Hanover County’s belated 300th Birthday Celebration continued last week with Hanover Night at The Diamond. The event featured $3 tickets for the first 300 sold to county residents and free t-shirts were distributed to the first 300 fans.

The event is a continuation of the county’s celebration of its founding in 1720, and Public Information Officer Tom Harris said the party continues through the fall. “We’re celebrating our 300th birthday a year late… and we’re asking our residents to come out and make history with us throughout several events planned for the rest of this year,” Harris said last week.

Hanover Weekend at Kings Dominion is planned for August 21-22 and August 28-29.

The county will unveil and cut the ribbon on its Hanover Museum of History and Culture located in the old Clerk’s Office at the Courthouse. Board members and the county administrator will provide remarks at this “Make History with Us” event on August 28 at 9:30 a.m. Museum tours will be available and officials will bury a time capsule marking the special event. Food trucks and musical entertainment will also be provided, and gifts for the first 500 families will be provided on the Courthouse Green.