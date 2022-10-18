Hanover County Supervisors vote to reduce burden on vehicle owners this tax year

Motor vehicle owners in the county will have their tax burden lessened this year thanks to a one-time reduction to the local property tax assessment ratio approved by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week.

During last week’s Oct. 12 meeting, commissioner of the revenue Scott Harris presented supervisors and citizens with three potential courses of action to address skyrocketing motor vehicle sale prices.

Harris outlined how since 2021, motor vehicle values have increased at an unprecedented rate. He said this is likely due to disruptions in the manufacturers’ operations, reductions in the labor force, disruptions in the manufacturers’ ability to deliver finished motor vehicles, decreased availability of used motor vehicles and an increase in demand by customers.

“The local personal property tax revenue is significantly impacted by motor vehicle sales prices,” Harris said. “As the cost to purchase a motor vehicle rises, so does the tax assessment associated with those vehicles.”

Hanover County uses the “clean trade-in” value as provided by J D Power (NADA) Uniform Pricing Guide, Jan. 1, Eastern Edition to determine the taxable value for motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 10,000 pounds.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, motor vehicle values in this weight class have increased around 20%, which defies historic trends of vehicle values decreasing each year by 8 to 10%.

“So what that means is, if we had the exact same vehicle fleet on January 1, 2022, that we had on January 1, 2021, and nothing had changed, the revenue associated with those motor vehicles increased by $18 million,” Harris said. “So that’s pretty significant.”

He said other localities who took no action to reduce the taxable value of impacted vehicles have seen individual tax bills increase significantly. Other localities waited until the bills were received before responding to citizen concern, which resulted in measures being implemented to refund a portion of those revenues midstream.

“And so tonight or today, what I’m hoping is we will avoid that issue of doing something after the fact and making a proactive decision that will address the issue,” he said.

Harris proposed that the county reduce the local property tax assessment ratio for passenger vehicles, SUV’s and trucks with a GVW of less than 10,000 pounds from 100% of the “clean trade-in” value to 80% for tax year 2022. The supervisors ultimately approved the one-time adjustment by a unanimous vote.

This plan would reduce Harris’ $18 million projected revenue increase by $13 million, which would align with the projected personal property revenue growth of approximately $5 million that was assumed in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“It’s my opinion that any modifications or adjustments that we make should allow for that growth to occur that was anticipated,” he said, adding that his recommendation supports the county’s financial and capital expenditure plans.

Harris said this plan is “more aggressive” than similarly-sized localities, as a majority chose only a 15% reduction.

“A 20% reduction in tax bills will not mean that the average tax bill will be less in 2022 than it was in 2021,” Harris clarified. “What it means is the tax bills will have less of an increase than if no changes were made.”

To illustrate the impact of the one-time adjustment, Harris presented his findings from reviewing the tax bills for the top 30 vehicle types of the 2018 model year in Hanover County.

For example, a 2018 Ford Fusion would have their tax bill reduced by at least $137, a 2018 Chevy Suburban would have their bill reduced by $317, and the average reduction for all vehicles in the county’s population fleet would be $228, according to Harris’ calculations.

“What we’re basically saying is we are abating about $13 million of collections that we otherwise would from our residents, saving our residents on average $228 per vehicle by not collecting,” said county administrator John Budesky.

He added that the county faces similar inflation challenges as its residents – particularly with challenges posed on its revenue streams.

“Not accepting this additional $13 million does impact our ability to take on other projects, but we saw ourselves as no different than the challenges our residents are facing,” Budesky said.

Supervisor Canova Peterson, representative of the Mechanicsville District and chair of the finance committee, said his committee unanimously agreed with Harris’ recommendation.

“We were very impressed with the fact that this recommendation, unlike some of our neighboring counties,… allows us to really let all of this $13 million stay in the pockets of our citizens where it belongs,” Peterson said, adding that staff worked diligently to ensure they didn’t hurt the county’s budget at the same time.

Harris said the robust collaboration between his office, Budesky’s team, and the finance committee in producing the solution will ultimately benefit the citizens of the county.