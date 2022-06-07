Hanover Fire-EMS battalion chief honored in state memorial service

Emergency response personnel, public officials, friends and family across the Commonwealth gathered to celebrate the lives of four fallen Virginia firefighters and their courageous efforts in protecting their communities. Among the honorees was Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps Sr., a former battalion chief of Hanover Fire-EMS.

Now in its 25th year, the Virginia Fallen Firefighters and Memorial Service was established to honor firefighters and EMS personnel who perished in the line of duty.

The ceremony, held June 4 at the Richmond Raceway Complex Main Exhibition Hall, included bagpipe performances by Virginia Public Safety (VPS) Pipes and Drums, a Presentation of Colors by VPS Honor Guard and a Fire and EMS apparatus display from departments throughout Virginia.

Phipps was remembered with Lyndell N. Woods of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Department, Todd A. Landreth of the Norfolk Airport Fire Department and Sean H. Land of the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Each fallen hero served in their departments for over 20 years.

Hanover Fire-EMS Assistant Chief Chris Anderson accompanied the two sons of Phipps, Jackson and Jeffrey, in offering Phipps’ eulogy. Jeffrey, who now serves as a firefighter with Hanover Fire-EMS, shared his father’s lasting legacy and influence on friends, family, colleagues and the community he dedicated his life to protecting.

Following in the footsteps of his own father who served as Henrico County firefighter, Phipps first joined Hanover’s department as a volunteer firefighter in 1985 at the age of 14. He served as an emergency communications dispatcher before becoming a firefighter with the Richmond International Airport.

Returning to Hanover Fire-EMS several years after, he served as an assistant fire marshal and was eventually promoted to battalion chief in October 2007, holding several roles such as battalion chief of training and eventually the senior battalion chief in operations.

“He was known for his strong command presence and understanding of firefighting tactics,” said Jeffrey. “No matter what incident came his way, he would always handle it in a calm and professional manner.”

Just a few days after his 50th birthday, Phipps was diagnosed with cancer when he went for a colonoscopy in February 2021.

“After his diagnosis, he showed tremendous strength and had a strong fighting spirit,” Jeff said. “Even while suffering tremendously and fighting cancer, his focus never shifted on how he can help others.”

He became an advocate for cancer prevention and testing among firefighters, and his actions caused other department members to detect issues early enough before becoming serious. He became involved with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, where his wife, Carolyn, continues to volunteer today.

Phipps tragically lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Jeffrey said his father was well-known for his sense of humor and love for uplifting others with laughter. Before his passing, he requested that an ice cream truck be present at his service so that everyone could leave the funeral with “ice cream and a smile.”

“We are striving to ensure our dad’s legacy lives on today and that we continue to educate and protect our firefighter family,” said Jeff.

Brian Swann, Virginia’s Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, paid homage to the four men who “made the ultimate sacrifice” and their inspiring sense of duty, courage and love for others.

“As we remember those that we have lost, it’s important also to express our gratitude to those who continue to carry out the important mission of our firefighters and EMS and their families,” Swann said.

This year’s keynote speaker was Chief John Prillaman of Salem Fire and EMS. He has served in his department since 1998 and as chief since 2015, was president of the Virginia Fire Chief’s Association and a fire protection specialist in the United States Air Force.

He thanked the families for offering support, patience and comfort to their hero throughout their difficult career and allowing them to serve and “make a difference in this world.”

“They were fathers, sons, brothers, uncles. They were friends and neighbors,” Prillaman said. “They were someone’s sweetheart or soul mate, and they were heroes to little kids and adults alike who looked up to them as they went about their business.”

He said everyone can truly honor their lives with the same integrity, courage, selflessness, love, compassion and commitment to excellence and doing everything possible to protect all firefighters.

“My promise to you is to never forget,” Prillaman said. “When I hear the names of these heroes, I will say a prayer, I may raise a glass, but I will always remember.”

From learning the meaningful stories of Phipps, Woods, Landreth and Land, he said he discovered a group of courageous men that anyone would be proud to call a friend.

“To the families and fire departments represented today, know that we honor you, we care for you and we love you,” he said.