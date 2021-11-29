Hanover Fire-EMS stations once again bringing Santa Claus to your neighborhood

STATION 5

Starting at 7 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 4 – 54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, right onto 301, right on Depot Road, left on Liberty Oaks, left onto 54 going west. Turn right into Wickham Manor Way through the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn right onto Route 54 to Taylor Complex turn around and head back east on Route 54 turn right on Goddins Hill Road, right on Jennings Road to the end. Turn left on Mount Hermon Road, left on Goddins Hill Road then right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road.

- Friday, Dec. 10 – U.S. 301 south to Cady’s Mill Road right on Cady’s Mill Road, right on Peaks Road, right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road – turn left continue to stop sign then left on Peaks Road, turn right on U.S. 301 right on Hill Crest Road to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road right on Peaks, cross over U.S. 301 to Georgetown Road, turn left on Chestnut Church Road left into Glebe Hill Subdivision, turn around back down Chestnut Church Road to Georgetown turn right on Foxal Road to the end, turn around, back to U.S. 301 north all the way to Route 54.