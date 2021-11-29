Hanover Fire-EMS stations once again bringing Santa Claus to your neighborhood

HANOVER – Hanover Fire-EMS companies are once again planning to visit the communities they serve by bringing Santa Claus to visit during the much anticipated Santa Runs.
The schedules are as follows:
ASHLAND VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 – Oakhill Estates Subdivision, Fox Mill Run, Melton Road, Ashland Heights Road, Ashglade Court, Cheroy Road, Cheroy Woods Subdivision, Mount Herman Farms, North Woods Subdivision, Country Club Hills and River Run Subdivisions, Stanley Park Drive, Ashland Park Drive and Carters Hill Subdivision.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Jamestown Road, Woodside Lane, Providence Subdivision, Woodside Estates Subdivision, Wintercrest Subdivision, Omni Park Place, Omni Apartments, Slash Cottage Subdivision and Lance and Bridle Subdivision.
- Thursday, Dec. 9 – South Center Street southeast side, Virginia Street, East Francis Street, 1000 block of Maple Street, Kilby Station Road, 100 and 200 block of New Street, MacMurdo Street, Arlington Street and Mist Pines Apartments, Maiden Lane, Lee Street, 100 and 200 block of Robinson Street, Sedgefield Subdivision, Palm Leaf Subdivision, 500 block of Pleasant Street, Myrtle Street, Short Street, Randolph Street, Henry Clay Apartments, 300 block of Robinson Street, South Taylor Street, 300 block of New Street and Arlington Square Apartments.
- Sunday, Dec. 12 – College Avenue, Caroline Street, North Taylor Street, Calhoun Street, Louisiana Street, Macon Circle, Henry Place, North Cottage Green Drive, Trotter Mill Close Apartments, Hanover Apartments, Laurel Woods Apartments, Vaughan Road, Ashland Towne Square and Smithtown Road.
- Monday, Dec. 13 – Dale Avenue, South James Street, Duncan Street, Early Street, South Center Street southwest side, Oaks Apartments, Ashland Manor Apartments, Cox Lane, Stebbins Street, Race Course Street, West Francis Street, Hanover Avenue, South Snead Street, Beverly Road, Lee Avenue, Cubs Lane, Thompson Street southern side and Kenton Ridge.
-Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Henry Street north of Randolph-Macon College, Berkley Woods Subdivision, A&B Streets, 100 block of Berkley Street, 500 and 600 blocks of North Center Street east, Henry Apartments, northwest Henry Lane, 200 block of Berkley Street, Burruss Apartments, North Center Street west side, West Patrick Street, North James Street (North Snead to Thompson), Mullen Drive, North Snead Street, Wesley Street, John Street, Henry Clay Road, Thompson Street north side, Chapman Street, Cross Road, Clover Hill Drive, Elm Avenue, Park Avenue, Linden Street, North Macon Terrace Subdivision and Lauradel and Luck Brothers Drive.
The streets listed above are the basic order the fire company will be following each night, starting by 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus and his Elves will be riding in the fire truck. Spectators are not to approach the moving units. As the fire truck nears, noise will be heard. Crews, at any time, may have to leave for an emergency. Santa and his Elves must move swiftly so he can make it to all of the boys and girls. The Ashland station has been a volunteer organization since 1890; donations are always accepted and appreciated.
BLACK CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Schedule subject to change due to weather and/or calls. Due to COVID-19, crews will not be exiting the trucks to hand out candy canes, but will stop for kids to wave at Santa Claus.
- Friday, Dec. 3 – 6 p.m. – Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road, Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Road to Flaherty Drive and back to Cold Harbor Road to McGee Outlook and back to Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to Cold Harbor Road to Market Road, Market Road to Range Road and back, Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops.
Note changes have been made to this route and if your street is not listed then come to end of your road to see Santa.
-Saturday, Dec. 4 – 4:30 p.m. – Starts at Old Church Road and Flannigan Mill Road, Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line, Hopewell Road from county line back to Westwood Road, Westwood Road to Hidden Lake Estates and back to Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to Westwood Road to McClellan Road, McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road, Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road, Parsleys Mill Road to Tanglewood Court and back to Parsleys Mill Road to McClellan Road and stops.
-Friday, Dec. 10 – 6 p.m. – Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road, Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to Rockhill Road to Swan Lane and back to Rockhill Road to McClellan Road, McClellan Road to Papa Lane and back to McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to McClellan Road to Peace Road, Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road, Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road, McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.
-Saturday, Dec. 11, – 4:30 p.m. – Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive, Burnett Field Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road, Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision, Hanover Subdivision and ends.
Note changes have been made to this route and if your street is not listed then come to end of your road to see Santa.
CHICKAHOMINY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 10
- Sunday, Dec. 5 – 12 to 6 p.m. – Totopotomoy, Milestone, Ashcreek, Ashcake Station, Forest Lake Hills, Fox Head, Somerset, Colonial Estates, Chickahominy Falls, Elmont Woods, Stony Run Estates, Cedar Lea Parks, Kosmo Village, Telegraph Road, Lakeridge Apartments and Americamps.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – 12 to 6 p.m. – Charleston Ridge, Atlee Ridge, Green Ridge, Hickory Ridge, Beechwood Farms, Summer Duck Farm, Chickahominy Oaks, Madison Springs, Honey Meadows, Taylor Farms, Kings Charter II/Stephens Manor, Ivy Banks, Castlewood, Kingswood Court, Rapidan Woods/Kings Charter I, and Charter Creek Apartments.
- Saturday, Dec. 18 – 12 to 6 p.m. – Snow/rain makeup date.
For updates go to: https://cvfd10.org/santa.
EASTERN HANOVER COMPANY 3
- Friday, Dec. 10 – 6 p.m. – Studley Road (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Summer Hill, including Blakewood Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Road, Double Five Drive, Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Road (including Pinta and Cabin Court), River Road to Hanover Town Road, Hanover Town Road to Studley Road (including Scotts Landing) to New Bethesda.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – 5 p.m. – Old Church Rd (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Piping Tree Ferry Road (including Spring Run Road), Piping Tree Ferry Road to Old Church Road (including Old Lafayette Road, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Drive and Pamunkey Crest Drive), around the loop back onto Old Church Road and continuing to Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Subdivision, to McClellan Road and end on Crown Hill Road.
- Sunday, Dec. 12 – 5 p.m. – Pole Green Road (from Rural Point Road) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Drive, and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Walnut Grove Road to Mechanicsville Turnpike.
- Monday, Dec. 13 – 6 p.m. – Sandy Valley (from Creighton Road) to Little Florida Road (including Hobby Horse Lane), u-turn at the end of Little Florida Road (including Shall Drive) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill (Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Road) and back to U.S. 360.
- Friday, Dec. 17 – 6 p.m. – Pole Green Road (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Williamsville Road (including Woodlawn Farm Drive), Williamsville Road to Studley Road (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Road across Studley Road to River Road, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill.
- Saturday, Dec. 18 – 5 p.m. – Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Drive, Hughes Road, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.
- Sunday, Dec. 19 – 5 p.m. – Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates).
Alternate dates: Dec. 20, 21 and 22.
Due to safety, crews ask that all families that live at the end of short cul-de-sacs come to the main road.
Track Santa live on www.ehvfd.com! Updates on website and https://www.facebook.com/EHVFD2/.
HANOVER COURTHOUSE
STATION 5
Starting at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4 – 54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, right onto 301, right on Depot Road, left on Liberty Oaks, left onto 54 going west. Turn right into Wickham Manor Way through the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn right onto Route 54 to Taylor Complex turn around and head back east on Route 54 turn right on Goddins Hill Road, right on Jennings Road to the end. Turn left on Mount Hermon Road, left on Goddins Hill Road then right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road.
- Friday, Dec. 10 – U.S. 301 south to Cady’s Mill Road right on Cady’s Mill Road, right on Peaks Road, right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road – turn left continue to stop sign then left on Peaks Road, turn right on U.S. 301 right on Hill Crest Road to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road right on Peaks, cross over U.S. 301 to Georgetown Road, turn left on Chestnut Church Road left into Glebe Hill Subdivision, turn around back down Chestnut Church Road to Georgetown turn right on Foxal Road to the end, turn around, back to U.S. 301 north all the way to Route 54.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – U.S. 301 south, turn left on to River Road right into Dundee Estates right on River Road to the county line. Crews will then head back down River Road to U.S. 301, turn right onto U.S. 301 north, turn right onto Firehouse Road, turn right on to Normans Bridge Road, turn left on to Hanover Quarter Road, and head back to Normans Bridge Road turn right, back to U.S. 301 north to Caroline Line and turn around, back to 301 south to the County Courthouse Complex.
*Crews will end every run by driving through the County Courthouse Complex in case you missed Santa.
Special notice due to COVID-19 restrictions:
The streets listed above are the basic order the apparatus will be following each night. Due to COVID-19, Santa and his Elves will be riding in the fire truck and will not be exiting the apparatus. Please DO NOT approach the moving units. You should hear the fire trucks coming; drivers will give a little notice. Pardon our noise. Santa and his Elves must move swiftly so Santa can make it to all the children, so understand our haste. Do not congregate in large groups and observe social distancing practices to ensure safety.
Make up days due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances are Friday Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18.
HENRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 6
Start time around 6:30 p.m. each night.
Please socially distance while waving to Santa Claus.
- Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Academy Drive/Culley, Sharon Park, Holly Ridge, Brianthorn, Stywalt, and Hanover Heights.
- Friday, Dec. 3 – Avondale East, Avondale West, Royal Grant, Robin Ridge, Beaverdam Trail, Swannanoa, and Rural Point Farms.
- Saturday, Dec. 4 – Garrison Manor, Berkley Forest, Quail Creek, Twin Oaks, and Atlee Lakes/Springs.
- Sunday, Dec. 5 – Mimosa, Pearson’s Corner, Henry Clay Heights, Holly Road, Knollwood, and Cool Spring West.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Strawhorn, Springhill Acres, Pine Slash, Hartford Oaks, Greywood, Breckenridge, Shelton Point, Woodlands, Pebblebrook, and Enon Church.
- Friday, Dec. 10 – Pollards Creek, Fire Lane, Georgetown, Shannondale, Oakdale, Greenway, Colonial Forest, and Lindsay Meadows.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – Crown Colony, Royal Glenn, Rutland Grove, Atlee Manor, and Giles Farms.
MECHANICSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 7
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 – 6 to 9 p.m. – Adams Farm, Aspen Hills, Brandy Creek, Brandy Hill Apartments, Buff Ridge, Cold Harbor Farms, Creekside Village, Gaines Mill, Jackson Arch, Lereve Manor, Liberty Hall Hills, Locust Hills, Travelers Run, and Walnut Grove.
- Thursday, Dec. 9 – 6 to 9 p.m. – Bishops Park, Brooks Hollow, Covenant Woods, Cherrydale, Cherrydale West, Christian Village, Cypress Tree, Davis Place, Dogwood Knoll, Fox Lair, Hanover Grove, Laurel Meadows, Legacy Park, Meredith Farms, and Summer Grove.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – 4 to 9 p.m. – Autumn Ridge, Barnette Oaks, Battlefield Farms, Beaverdam Bluff, Beaverdam Creek Apartments, Beaverdam Park, Berry Pointe, Brookshire, Bruces Estates, Burnside Farms, Cherry Grove, Chickahominy Bluffs, Cold Cove, Cold Harbor Gardens, Cold Harbor Meadows, Ellerson Farms, Ellerson Station, Elwin Place, Haden Estates, Harbor Square, Harbor Hill Farms, Hunters Crossing, Hunters Woods, Mayfield Farms, Meadowbridge, Mill Trace, Mill Valley, Pond Way, Rose Hill Estates, Summer Walk, Tangle Oaks, Thompson/Carneal, Timberlake Place, Walgrove Court, and York Point.
- Sunday, Dec. 12 – 5 to 9 p.m. – Bell Creek, Bell Creek Estates, Cherry Grove, Chime Court, Coolwell, Green Oaks, Fullview Manor, Loralea, Meadowgate, Old Grove Glen, Ridgeview Estates, Seven Springs, Shady Brook, Shady Grove Forrest, Sherwood Crossing, and Spring Meadows.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14 – 6 to 9 p.m. – Highpoint Farms, Jackson Avenue Apartments, Mechanicsville Farms, Mechanicsville Heights, Milton Woods, Oakley, Signal Hill, Sledd Run, Virginia Manor, Windmill Way, Windsor, and Windy Hills.
Special note to the community: Estimated times for each day are posted above and there will be two (2) Santas splitting the routes, so be prepared. The streets/neighborhoods listed above are not necessarily in the order the fire trucks will follow each night. You should hear us coming and we’ll give a little notice, so pardon the noise.