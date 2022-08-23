Hanover Habitat’s annual ‘Harvest of Hope’ returns

The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Harvest of Hope” fundraising event is returning this fall to the Hanover Vegetable Farm. Held beneath the farm’s beautiful outdoor pavilion, registered guests and sponsors are invited to enjoy another evening of delicious food, socializing, live entertainment and more while directly supporting their local Habitat’s programming.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 with limited seating. Ticket prices have lowered to $75 per person this year, with table and sponsorship options available for purchase through the nonprofit’s website. Proceeds benefit building affordable homes and making critical repairs in Hanover and King William counties.

Renee Robinson, executive director of Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, said she is excited to reintroduce the annual dinner as a fall event, as it has been held during the summer prior to 2021. With all 190 seats sold out and at least $35,000 raised at last year’s event, she hopes to receive the same attendance this year while expanding the fundraising goal.

Keeping with the event’s traditions with a little added flavor, the evening will feature a larger assortment of silent auction items than ever before. Auction items will include a paid vacation at the Kingsmill resort in Williamsburg; handmade quilt; tickets to local sporting events and Kings Dominion; “Spirits of Harvest” items including wine, spirits and beer; a children’s gift basket from Tiny Tim’s Trains And Toys in Ashland; other goods and certificates from local businesses, and more.

Andrea Ferment, owner of honegirl flowers in Ashland, will showcase floral arrangements crafted by her own students as the centerpiece of each reception table.

“She was a volunteer on the very first house we built in 1991,” Robinson said. “Such a cool connection, and she is so wonderful to us.”

Local singer Amy Ladd is the featured performer for the evening. Attendees can enjoy the soothing ambience of live music while grabbing a plate from the buffet featuring the dishes of EAT Catering.

In addition, the evening will highlight Habitat’s ongoing efforts of providing affordable housing and other meaningful services to the community. Donors and potential donors will learn about Habitat’s ongoing projects through the experiences of a Habitat homeowner and a critical repairs client.

Habitat’s critical repairs program has significantly expanded over the past year, and Robinson said they aim to spread awareness of the program’s services to more community members in need. Following Habitat’s mission of offering a helping hand to individuals and families in the community, the program offers reduced cost repairs to local homeowners to make their houses accessible, safe, livable and energy efficient.

“We’re excited to be able to have one of those clients come in and talk about what that looks like for them,” Robinson said. “And you know, really just creating a safe environment in their home.”

The event will additionally announce this year’s recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award, which is named in remembrance of former board member Steve Thompson. A hand-crafted, wooden bowl made by or from the materials of Thompson, who held a passion for woodturning, is gifted to the winner every year.

Robinson said because they have an extensive network of hardworking, dedicated volunteers, it is always a challenging task to select just one recipient each year.

Reflecting on why newcomers should consider grabbing a seat or table to participate in the evening’s festivities, Robinson said it is a social and uplifting event by nature.

“Last year, we had a family speak, and I think everyone just felt so proud to be part of that night,” Robinson said. “To be in that audience and get to hear the story that they were sharing and be able to celebrate the successes… of our homeowners and homeowners that we serve through critical repairs, and just really make sure people know what we’re up to and have a good time while they’re doing it.”

“And I think especially during this time, after the last couple of years, it’s a great opportunity to just feel connected to the community,” Robinson said in reference to social separation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To purchase tickets, become an event sponsor or for more information on the event in general, visit www.hkwhabitat.org/harvest-of-hope/.

Habitat staff and volunteers are keeping busy with finding new ways to contribute to the community, including the launch of their Faith Build project in Ashland, which is a partnership with local faith-based organizations and businesses that will join efforts in constructing and funding the upcoming Habitat home.

Hoping to grow their Faith Build project, Habitat invites any area congregation interested in participating to fill out the form online at www.hkwhabitat.org/faith-build/.

“That’s an upcoming project that we’re really excited about because we haven’t had a Faith Build since just before the pandemic,” Robinson said.

Habitat continues their search for available land. They are currently scheduled to start building on two lots later in the year and are actively looking for available land to build on after, as they can double the production of homes built when land is secured in advance.