Hanover honors 9/11 first responders

Hanover County and Town of Ashland officials, public safety personnel and partners invited the community last week to join them in remembrance of the heroic first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Hanover County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9 in front of the Historic Hanover Courthouse, which stood adorned with American flags in honor of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks marked on Sunday.

“I thank you for joining us today as we remember and as we never forget the nearly 3,000 beautiful lives that were taken from us far too soon on Sept. 11, 2001,” said county administrator John Budesky before the crowd of attendees. “We’re joined today at our historic courthouse to pay respect and to renew our faith that binds us together as one Hanover and as one American family.”

“Today, we honor the courage of those who put themselves in harm’s way to save the people they never knew,” Budesky added.

Budesky said in addition to the first responders who lost their lives during the attacks, there have been over 7,000 U.S. military deaths and over 52,000 related injuries sustained in the “War on Terror.”

All rose from their seats as the Hanover County Public Safety Color Guard offered a presentation of colors at the start of the ceremony, which was followed by a powerful performance of the National Anthem by Hanover Junior Idol Rebekah Turner.

Heartfelt remarks were given on behalf of the 9/11 first responders by Hanover Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Town of Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett, Hanover Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland, Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines and Ashland Police Department (APD) Chief Troy Aronhalt.

“Memories are precious things,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “Whether it’s the joy of an experience or a celebration with a loved one, or simply the wistful recollection of that which can never be again, even painful memories can be precious to us as I know that they are here today.”

Kelly-Wiecek said they gathered to share the painful memories of 9/11 and how the “tragic loss of life” has shaped each life.

“I know that on Sunday, many of us will replay that awful day in our minds – the shock, grief, the anger and the disbelief will all come flooding back,” she added. “But, as I have before, I ask you today to also remember what came after Sept. 11.”

Kelly-Wiecek recounted her own memories of the attacks, recalling the image of 150 members of Congress gathered together on the Capitol’s steps on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, after evacuating the Capitol earlier that day. Democrats next to Republicans held hands as they sang “God Bless America,” offering a symbol of hope and strength to a country shocked by the great tragedy.

Kelly-Wiecek recalled the stories of strangers sharing rental cars to reach their families across the country when all airports were closed. She remembered American flags flying everywhere from every home on her street, offering a “simple and beautiful” reminder of unity.

“What better way to honor their memory than to recommit ourselves to the ideals and values that we all share?” Kelly-Wiecek said, calling for the remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11. “Loving our neighbor, helping those in need, supporting our first responders, our service members and our veterans, and an undying commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Piland spoke of the trying responsibilities of firefighters, including serving their communities with “kindness, respect and compassion” and preparing themselves and their families for the day they may trade their own lives for the safety of others.

With this message, he spoke of the first responders who rushed to the World Trade Center call that day, tasked with entering the towers, climbing the stairs with all of their equipment and attempting to evacuate as many people as possible.

“They saved countless lives,” Piland added. “Those heroes performed their duties, I believe, knowing that they would not return home to their families.”

Aronhalt said the first thing that comes to mind when reflecting on the bravery of these first responders is “resolve.”

“The first responders made a firm decision to climb 2,071 steps to reach those in need,” Aronhalt said. “They had resolved to climb those steps, knowing there was a possibility that they would not come back out of the building, and yet they still climbed those steps.”

Aronhalt said their heroic efforts did not cease that day, as nine-month recovery efforts required 1.8 million tons of wreckage to be removed from the World Trade Center site. He said even today, DNA evidence continues to be examined as additional victims are identified.

“In the aftermath, numerous first responders have suffered significant health issues due to the exposure of the wreckage on 9/11,” Aronhalt added. “Despite this, many of those workers continue to serve and display the resolve that I think most could only hope to achieve.”

Piland said it is the responsibility of the country, state and county to be grateful for the “brave heroes” who answered the call, care and protect their families, and to never forget the names of those who “sacrifice their lives in service to others.”

“As many as over 3,000 people lost their lives, 25,000 lives were saved by the response that day,” said Hines.

“What we have to remember is not only the bravery that it took that day, but the bravery that it takes every day for us to watch out for each other,” Hines added. “That’s the common thread that runs through us. It runs through your first responders. It runs through our citizens.”

On behalf of Woodmen of the World, Donald Pressley presented American flags to Piland, Aronhalt and Hines following the remarks.

In honor of the resolve to “never forget,” public safety officials read aloud the names of every public safety life lost on 9/11.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial “Ringing of the Bell” display and a benediction in honor of the selfless heroes.