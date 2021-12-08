Hanover NAACP announces community awards

The Hanover NAACP works within the community to bring about social justice to all people. Members have chosen to recognize Hanover community members who share the same moral and social justice values. Their outstanding work in these areas requires their recognition. The culmination of the chapter’s work toward these efforts for the year 2021 was celebrated on Dec. 5 at the “Good Trouble” End of Year Celebration.
Program participants included award winners, the Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney, speaker, Leon Brooks, soloist Jerel Crockett, musician, James Austin, mime performer, and author and educator Amanda Lynch.
Award winners
We respect the fairness and providing of accurate, informative and thought provoking communications articles provided by our communications winners, Michael Paul Williams and Jim Ridolphi.
Our Brown Group and Protect Hanover Group stood up against further industrial encroachment in our neighborhoods and we fought against the destruction of Hanover wetlands.
Retired Assistant Chief of Henrico Police Clarence Hunter Jr., a Hanover resident, earned our Criminal Justice Award for his efforts in training Police Officers throughout the United States on Fair and Impartial Policing.
Our Religious Affairs awards were received by Pastor R. Neal Siler and Pastor Earl Hall, members of our community who have provided moral guidance and have actively participated in helping to right this moral compass in Hanover so that all people are treated equitably by all.
Our Health Awards were earned by our Chickahominy Health Department, whose mission closely reflects our own, the fair and equitable treatment of all people. In the COVID-19 crisis they realized the disparities affecting communities of color and did something about it. In reaching out to us we were able to partner to make certain all communities were reached equitably. Pastor Lewis R. Yancey II offered First Union Baptist Church as a staging point for community testing and vaccinations, providing whatever was needed for our Hanover community and the volunteers.
Our Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney for his many years of dedicated service to our Hanover and National community. Our Hanover NAACP is grateful for his 48+ years of service and for the values he promotes in our community.
Past President Robert Barnette received an award for the work done in our community and serving as president of the Hanover NAACP for 10 years.
Committee of the Year Award- We acknowledged the work of one team who gave so much time and energy toward our organization achieving its mission. The Communications team led by William Craighead Jr. with team members Heather Greenwell, Deanne Beechum, Amy Kramer, and Melissa Grady made things happen.