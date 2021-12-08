Hanover NAACP announces community awards

Our Religious Affairs awards were received by Pastor R. Neal Siler and Pastor Earl Hall, members of our community who have provided moral guidance and have actively participated in helping to right this moral compass in Hanover so that all people are treated equitably by all.

Our Health Awards were earned by our Chickahominy Health Department, whose mission closely reflects our own, the fair and equitable treatment of all people. In the COVID-19 crisis they realized the disparities affecting communities of color and did something about it. In reaching out to us we were able to partner to make certain all communities were reached equitably. Pastor Lewis R. Yancey II offered First Union Baptist Church as a staging point for community testing and vaccinations, providing whatever was needed for our Hanover community and the volunteers.

Our Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney for his many years of dedicated service to our Hanover and National community. Our Hanover NAACP is grateful for his 48+ years of service and for the values he promotes in our community.

Past President Robert Barnette received an award for the work done in our community and serving as president of the Hanover NAACP for 10 years.