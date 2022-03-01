Hanover NAACP calls for investigation into decertified deputy

In light of a recent wave of officer decertification following a nationwide push for police reform, the Hanover NAACP has called for further investigation into a former Hanover County sheriff’s deputy.

Legislation proposed by Virginia Sen. Mamie Locke and approved in March 2021 created statewide professional standards of conduct for law enforcement officers and established a process for decertifying officers who violate those standards.

Officers who are decertified are unable to attain jobs at any law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth.

The new legislation aimed to keep officers with histories of ethical misconduct from resigning from one Virginia police department and working at another and expanded decertification offenses to include dishonesty and excessive force. These offenses were previously fireable but not written into Virginia law as calls for decertification.

According to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ master list, 146 officers have been decertified as of mid-January, with more than half added to the list in the past two years.

Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan held a press conference last Monday to call attention to recent allegations against former officer Christopher Ryan Payne, who was employed with the Hanover County Sherriff’s Office from January 2015 through December 2021 and previously named “officer of the year” several times.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Col. David Hines ordered an internal investigation into then-deputy Christopher Payne in late November 2021 after finding discrepancies between his reports and body camera footage during a regular audit. The sheriff’s office worked closely with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office while reviewing Payne’s cases.

Payne “resigned with cause” on Dec. 16, 2021, based on the results of the internal investigation. Per Virginia Code 15.2-1707, the sheriff’s office submitted the decertification paperwork to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) within the required 48 hours. After reviewing the provided information, DCJS decertified Payne.

According to the sheriff’s office, the agency cannot legally disclose full details of the investigation, as the case involves a personnel matter.

Hunter-Jordan said the Hanover NAACP has received at least 30 complaints about Payne’s conduct prior to learning of his decertification and had begun investigation, specifically in regard to alleged false charges that were filed by the former officer.

Hunter-Jordan said she continues to receive complaints regarding Payne’s conduct. She said she received a complaint last week that was identical to another complaint made, which involved a citizen who was allegedly issued a DUI after receiving a ticket from Payne for a rolling stop.

“This person said this cost them over $1,000. This one was over a year ago and nothing has changed with that case,” Hunter-Jordan stated in an email.

The Hanover NAACP sent a letter to the commonwealth’s attorney requesting further review of all of Payne’s cases that are “free of influence of the sheriff’s office.”

“We do not want the sheriff’s department involved in it, but we trust our commonwealth’s attorney to be able to carry this out. If we see that the results are not as expected, as anticipated, then we may make a further request for outside investigation,” Hunter-Jordan told WTVR CBS 6 during Monday’s press conference.

Hunter-Jordan furthered the Hanover NAACP’s concerns with the “lack of transparency with which this issue was managed by the sheriff’s office” in a letter to The Local editor.

“The transparency would have allowed our citizens the right to appeal decisions made where Officer Payne was involved,” Hunter-Jordan said in the letter. “If you or I lied about information on cases or on our jobs we would be fired. Former Officer Payne was not terminated. He was allowed to resign, which entitles him to retain benefits earned that we as taxpayers are responsible for funding.”

In the same letter, Hunter-Jordan said NAACP members support officers who perform their duties and abide by the law but cannot “sit by and allow officers to taint the reputation” of the county’s officers or tolerate adverse actions that affect community members.

Commonwealth’s Attorney R. E. Chalkley said he already reviewed the cases when the sheriff’s office conducted the investigation.

“I met with the sheriff some time ago, reviewed the matters, the officer in question, certain actions were taken to prevent people from being prosecuted… most of the time, there was nothing that had to be done. And there is no criminal investigation going on now and there are no permanent criminal charges,” Chalkley said.

He said he had not yet received a letter from the Hanover NAACP requesting further investigation. Hunter-Jordan said this could be due to post office delays due to the holiday.

Hunter-Jordan said they are deciding how to move forward if Chalkley ultimately decides he will not investigate the cases.