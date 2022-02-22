Hanover NAACP celebrates Black History Month with county heroes

HANOVER – In celebration of Black History Month, Hanover NAACP has launched its newest initiative of sharing the countless stories of the county’s African American community.

The new series “Not All Heroes Make the History Books” spotlights a few of the county’s most influential figures throughout history with a collection of brief memoirs and photos. The series has been shared through the Hanover NAACP Facebook page and The Local editions throughout the month.

Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan says while the series is partly based on various articles and other historic accounts, many of the stories are commonly known and shared among local communities of color.

“Much of this is our oral history,” Hunter-Jordan said. “It is history that we know that the rest of Hanover really doesn't know about.”

Hunter-Jordan says some stories are shared by neighbors and fellow church members who have lived through and participated in significant movements throughout history, including the desegregation of schools in Virginia.

“We see them daily,” Hunter-Jordan said. “We know their stories.”

The series highlights the influential leadership of black Hanoverians during some of the country’s most tumultuous times, with one of its first entries telling the story of Burwell Toler and his extensive involvement in state affairs following the Civil War.

Toler, most likely born a slave, became an ordained minister in 1865 and helped organize churches in Hanover, Goochland, Caroline and King George counties. He served as the first minister at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ashland and Abner Baptist and Jerusalem Baptist churches in Hanover.

In addition, Toler represented Hanover and Henrico counties in the Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1867 and 1868, which aimed to rewrite the state constitution in accordance with Reconstruction Acts. Toler served on the prestigious Committee of Thirteen, which established procedures for the convention, and served on various other committees. He later fought for a seat in the House of Delegates, but his efforts were halted by a canceled election and eventual lost bid the following year.

Lucian A. Hunter was spotlighted in the series for his accomplishment in acquiring Hanover County’s first school bus for black students in 1934. Predating the desegregation of schools, Hanover County did not provide transportation to its schools that served black students, resulting in some students walking 10 miles or more to get to school. Hunter took the initiative of purchasing his own bus and transported students to schools across the county every day.

“Kids before then had to walk from Mechanicsville to Ashland to go to school,” Hunter-Jordan said. “And until he personally bought that bus to transfer them, they wouldn't be able to get a high school education.”

In 2017, the Virginia Department of Historical Resources honored Hunter’s legacy by dedicating a Highway Historical Marker to his accomplishment in securing black children transportation to schools.

The series additionally recognized Hanover native the Rev. Dr. Leroy Bray Jr. as one of the renowned Richmond 34, which was a group of Virginia Union University (VUU) students who were arrested after involvement in a nonviolent sit-in during the Civil Rights Movement.

Bray was among over 200 VUU students who marched to downtown Richmond on Feb. 22, 1960, to peacefully protest enduring nationwide segregation. Bray and 33 other students were eventually arrested and sent to jail after participating in a sit-in at the segregated lunch counter of Thalhimers department store. Bray was the first of the Richmond 34 to be arrested.

In addition, the series recognized Leon Brooks, a retired sergeant with the Virginia Air National Guard (VA ANG), and his role in eliminating a VA ANG policy and practice that allowed the Confederate flag to be used on its fighter jet and uniform emblems.

In July 1992, the Richmond Free Press published an article revealing the emblazoned flag on 149th Fighter Squadron planes of VA ANG after an anonymous black airman voiced his complaints. Former Gov. L Douglas Wilder promptly issued an executive order to replace the flags with the United States flag on all equipment and uniforms of the unit.

Brooks openly voiced opposition to the symbol’s use by squadron and was later fired without cause, followed by a reinstatement by Wilder. After retiring, he served as the King William County NAACP president for 10 years. He now sings with The Soul Seekers gospel group based at First Union Baptist Church in Hanover County.

“So we have lots of stories… that’s why we titled it local heroes that don't make the history books,” Hunter-Jordan said. “All of these are Hanoverians, so we chose to tell their stories for Black History Month.”

Hunter-Jordan said she is “just getting started” with the series. In order to fully explore over 300 years of Hanover history, Hanover NAACP plans to continue spotlighting important figures beyond Black History Month.

“That was one of our goals for this year – to make Hanover aware that you have contributions of the African Americans who have lived here that you never have recognized,” Hunter-Jordan said. “So that's the focal point of our entire year.”

In addition, Hunter-Jordan said the organization’s primary goal is to become more active in the community and hold numerous events throughout the year.

“We’re trying to form more partnerships and make sure that we can create this climate of inclusivity in Hanover in order for all of us to live together, work together and treat each other in fairness,” Hunter-Jordan said. “And so that is our goal, to make certain that Hanoverians of color are treated the same and that we have opportunities at all levels in Hanover.”

Hunter-Jordan said one of the “wonderful things” about the NAACP Hanover branch is its diverse community of allies and members. She said with approximately 350 current members of the branch, there is a fairly balanced weight between black and non-black members.

“That's been the blessing in this, to be able to pull so many groups together and work together to bring about that justice that's needed,” Hunter-Jordan said, mentioning the organization’s recent work with local transgender groups.

“We don't just work on behalf of black people,” Hunter-Jordan said. “Whoever is being treated unfairly is who we work for. And so that is the message that we want to get across to our community. That is our goal. To make sure everything gets better for everybody.”