Hanover, region enjoy rebounding tourism numbers

O’ Donnell said that following previous recessions, visitors have opted for less expensive vacations and destinations, but that is not the case regarding this recovery. “They are spending more. There is something called revenge travel, where people are so upset they didn’t get to travel in 2020, they’re taking bigger trips and spending more money.”

She said current visitors are also more likely to spend money at local businesses. “They want an authentic experiences when they come to Hanover and our community,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said Hanover is well situated to welcome visitors from all four major segments of tourism including general tourism where visitors were drawn to the area from their travels on Interstate 95 or 64. Friends and family visits, travel for business and sports tourism are also strong segments in Hanover and the region.

“What leads our recovery is the diversity of our tourism,” O’Donnell said. “In essence this really allows us to be diversified in our tourism ecosystem instead of having all of our eggs in one basket, which can be more difficult to recover from,” she added.