Hanover, region enjoy rebounding tourism numbers

President and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism Jack Berry told Hanover supervisors earlier this month that tourism is on the rebound in the Richmond metro region.
“It’s been quite the year,” Berry said. “Now more than ever, tourism is more important and in the last 19 months, we’ve certainly rose to the occasion.”
Berry reflected on a tumultuous period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was just 19 months ago that life was great, and it was at that time that the NY Times notified us that we were the 39th world destination to visit in 2020,” he said.
Paris was number 31 on that list. “That’s how great things were going,” Berry said.
That all changed in March 2020, when COVID gripped the nation and tourism came to a standstill.
“We were hit very hard, as the entire world was,” Berry said. “April was the basement for travel and tourism not only for us but every destination in the United States.”
In 2019, the region welcomed more than 8 million visitors who spent $2.6 billion in the area. In 2020, those numbers were reduced to about 5 million visitors and $1.2 billion in revenue.
“Right now, we are looking at great things to come and we are in the third quarter of the calendar year and we see business holding and weekends selling out all the time,” Berry said. “Leisure travel came back in 2021, and meetings and conventions are coming back in 2022, and business travel not until 2023,” he added.
Tourism figures in July and August exceeded those record numbers from 2019, largely due to a healthy leisure travel segment.
“It was family and friends wanting to see the destinations,” he explained. “We knocked it out of the park.” He described rebounding lodging numbers as “better than ever.”
Agency Vice President Katherine O’Donnell said extended media coverage is partially responsible for those robust tourism numbers. “They feel inspired when they read articles about our region and put them on their short list,” O’Donnell said.
She presented an overview of the American traveler circa 2021. A large majority, about 87%, have travel plans within the next six months. Many are making decisions regarding destinations based on COVID-19 safety, and many have indicated they will not visit localities where safety is not a priority.
O’Donnell said surveys indicate the county is a great position to offer what visitors are seeking post pandemic. The No. 1 activity listed is visits with friends and family, with taking a road trip or visiting a state park as top priorities. Fall festivals and viewing spectacular seasonal foliage is also near the top of the list.
“When it comes to activities, Hanover is a great destination to find what people want to do this fall,” she said. “You have everything on that list in Hanover, so you are well suited as to what travelers are looking for in their destinations this fall.”
O’ Donnell said that following previous recessions, visitors have opted for less expensive vacations and destinations, but that is not the case regarding this recovery. “They are spending more. There is something called revenge travel, where people are so upset they didn’t get to travel in 2020, they’re taking bigger trips and spending more money.”
She said current visitors are also more likely to spend money at local businesses. “They want an authentic experiences when they come to Hanover and our community,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell said Hanover is well situated to welcome visitors from all four major segments of tourism including general tourism where visitors were drawn to the area from their travels on Interstate 95 or 64. Friends and family visits, travel for business and sports tourism are also strong segments in Hanover and the region.
“What leads our recovery is the diversity of our tourism,” O’Donnell said. “In essence this really allows us to be diversified in our tourism ecosystem instead of having all of our eggs in one basket, which can be more difficult to recover from,” she added.
Although business travel has been the last to recover fully from the pandemic and its effects, O’Donnell said there are encouraging signs. For the past nine months, the agency has focused on trade shows and other venues to attract that segment. According to O’Donnell, those efforts are now turning into future bookings. “That’s a good shift that we are seeing.”
Additional flights from RIC have also aided in the recovery, and air traffic is steadily recovering, even exceeding past numbers in some cases.
O’Donnell said potential visitors are guided to the metro area through the agency’s presence on social media and a blog, and media firm in New York promotes stories that highlight the region to national publications. “Our word gets out much faster when people are reading about us.”
The agency is focused on three major projects for the upcoming year. They include acquiring a headquarter hotel near the Convention Center to “maximize its performance,” a messaging campaign that combines tourism and economic development, and an increased focus on workforce development.
J.C. Poma, director of community relations, said the healthy weekend visitor figures are not only due to friends and family visits, but also a robust sports tourism segment that has rebounded nicely. Last year, sports events accounted for 70% of the market. “Sitting here today, it’s almost 80%,” Poma said. “When you look at the regional investment in sports, it’s vital that we continue to work with all of our Parks and Recs including Derek (Stamey). During the pandemic, sports is what kept our hotels here in Hanover along Route 295…. busy.”
Richmond Region Tourism provided softball field fencing at Pole Green Park and plans to continue providing support for future improvements that could include trail upgrades or additional softball fields.