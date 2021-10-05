Hanover’s past, future subject of discussion

He said his motivation to seek a residence in Hanover was no different from the many who have moved here to seek a certain lifestyle.

“I wanted to be in an area that had the values of a rural community and all the things that go along with that lifestyle, but also the access to amenities,” Budesky said.

Like other parents with children, he was also attracted to Hanover because of the quality of it school system, but quickly learned the area offered so much more in its unique rural nature and sense of community.

He joked about receiving calls from residents who say they moved to Hanover to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and then complain about being stuck behind a combine on a local roadway.

Balancing that lifestyle with the need for infrastructure and other services is a challenging task, according to Budesky.

“Those are issues we are going to have to face,” Budesky said.

In 1982, the county identified areas suitable for residential and commercial development and would allow for connection with utility systems.