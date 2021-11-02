Hanover Shopping Week promotes local businesses

Just in time for the busiest shopping time of the year, the Hanover Economic Development Department and the Hanover Chamber of Commerce are launching a program designed to attract customers to local Hanover businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.
“We are going to take just a couple of minutes to share with you our Shop Local campaign and how we are going to promote business here in Hanover for the holidays,” Chamber executive director Melissa Haley told supervisors last week.
Economic Development Existing Business Manger Jessica Hartness explained the origins of the Shop Local campaign that began in the spring and the potential that these types of campaigns can have on local business.
“Back at the beginning of this year, we had some interest from the business community about getting a better idea of exactly how shopping locally impacts the local economy and our local businesses,” she said. “After some talk ,we ended up hiring a videographer who put together a video reiterating the significance of spending their dollars locally,” she added.
That Shop Local program was unveiled in May and showcased local businesses and provided marketing materials such as window signs promoting the program. Local businesses were also featured in short vignettes on the agency’s website.
“For the most part, we received positive feedback from the community we were intending to help,” she said. “ We thought how can we capitalize on this campaign that we launched in May to help businesses during this important shopping week of the year.”
November 20 through 29 is the busiest shopping week of the year, a traditional flurry of consumer activities that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The week also included Hanover’s birthday and is part of the county’s ongoing 300th Celebration.
“As part of our Shop Local Campaign, we put together Hanover Shopping Week. Local businesses can participate by promoting discounts, give-aways or any kind of offering that they want to exhibit during this time frame,” she said. “They can register with the Chamber’s website in order to get those give-aways shared with the public. This really gives the merchants an opportunity to advertise on a larger platform with the community and its residents and give the residents some new businesses they haven’t visited in the past.”
They plan to get the word out through social and print media and initially targeted about 25 to 30 business, but the positive response forced them to increase that number to 40.
“As of earlier today, we already have 20 so we are upping our goal to 40,” she said.
Haley said the effort depended on a local business to design a poster and postcard to accompany and promote shopping week.
Packets containing the posters and other promotional material will be sent to all participants that include flyers that can be distributed locally. The promotion will also feature road signs placed at strategic locations around the county to raise awareness regarding the program.
The promotion also has a public website, hanovershoppingweekva.org.
“What we are hoping is that we can really just blanket the county in lots of ways and make people aware of the website and drive all of the traffic to that,” Haley said. “It is intentionally not a website that is hosted by the Chamber of the County so that there’s no re-routing or things like that that need to happen. Both of our offices have the ability to use and edit the website so we can both make sure it stays up to date.”
Haley thanked the Planning Department for allowing the road signs to be placed near intersections and she also expressed appreciation for the landowners who allowed the signs to be placed on their property. The signs measure 6 X 4 feet in diameter.
“They are easy to read as you are driving by,” Haley said. “there’s not a lot of information on there; just what you need to know — how to get to the website, the days and what we are doing.”
“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to put these out and this is probably the way most of our citizens will find out about the program,” Haley said. “Hopefully, they’ll see the media and the flyers, but they are definitely driving around and we do have at least eight of these around the county at all the key intersections that hopefully will be seen.”
Those efforts will be bolstered by an advertising campaign that includes email contact lists. “There are about 300 businesses that really fit the category of being a part of this type of program. It includes retailers and restaurants,” Haley said.
An intense social media campaign effort will kick off Nov. 10. “We’ll use our platforms, Chamber’s and Economic Develpment’s, but also hope to leverage some of our partners around the area and ask Chamber members to share it on their own pages…. so we can help get the word out.”
The event will be also promoted in local print media including The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local.
Businesses can visit the website and register through the Chamber’s website. “It’s free,” Haley said. “We’re just asking them to tell us they want to participate, here’s my website and here’s where I am located and hours…. so we can promote their information correctly.”
Businesses are not required to offer promotions or discounts to participate in the Shopping Week program.
“We are not asking people to provide something for free or to do a promotion,” Haley said. “We are just offering that if you have something we will promote it for you as a part of being in this program.”
Emails and postcards have already been sent to the 300 identified businesses, and volunteers are prepared to make in-person visits to promote the program.
“So, we are really gonna hit this hard and really get them engaged and involved,” Haley said.
To gauge feedback, shoppers will be provided punch cards that allow them to note each visit to one of the participating businesses. “When they go in a buy something they will receive a punch,” she said.
Once the punch card is completed, it can be mailed back to the Economic Development Office, and one will be selected as the winner and will receive a prize when the program concludes.
Names and logos from each participating business will be listed on the website along with any promotions being offered. The website officially launches Nov. 3 and the registration deadline is Nov. 8. The road banners go up on Nov. 12, a week before the campaign begins on Nov. 20.
Punch card winners will be announced on Dec. 8.
The program will include businesses from around the county and the Town of Ashland.