Hanover Shopping Week promotes local businesses

The promotion also has a public website, hanovershoppingweekva.org.

“What we are hoping is that we can really just blanket the county in lots of ways and make people aware of the website and drive all of the traffic to that,” Haley said. “It is intentionally not a website that is hosted by the Chamber of the County so that there’s no re-routing or things like that that need to happen. Both of our offices have the ability to use and edit the website so we can both make sure it stays up to date.”

Haley thanked the Planning Department for allowing the road signs to be placed near intersections and she also expressed appreciation for the landowners who allowed the signs to be placed on their property. The signs measure 6 X 4 feet in diameter.

“They are easy to read as you are driving by,” Haley said. “there’s not a lot of information on there; just what you need to know — how to get to the website, the days and what we are doing.”

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to put these out and this is probably the way most of our citizens will find out about the program,” Haley said. “Hopefully, they’ll see the media and the flyers, but they are definitely driving around and we do have at least eight of these around the county at all the key intersections that hopefully will be seen.”