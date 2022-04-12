Hanover Tavern’s annual ‘Antiques at the Tavern’ show returns

The Hanover Tavern Foundation’s fourth annual Antiques at the Tavern event this month will feature an assortment of original, expertly-crafted period pieces for antique enthusiasts and newcomers to enjoy.

The foundation’s executive director, David Deal, said the annual event, which will be held April 29 to May 1, offers a uniquely authentic antique show that stands apart from others, as many antique shows feature collectables or vintage items rather than period pieces.

“The issue for people who are truly antique aficionados, or really period collectors, is that a lot of these places don’t have real antiques in them. They just have old stuff,” Deal said.

Many antique dealers define an antique as a piece that was made during a period when the original design was created, he said. Common periods of design that will be featured include the Queen Anne, Chippendale, Hepplewhite, Sheraton and Victorian periods.

The foundation aims to provide a more traditional antique show to guests by hand selecting dealers based on the quality of their merchandise. This year’s show will feature period furniture, ceramics, silver, pottery, jewelry, art, books, folk art and more from over 20 dealers.

The dealers that will be in attendance will feature the collections of Brian Murphy Antiques and Art, Broad Rock House Antiques, Jackson’s Antiques, Peg Lockwood Antiques, Southern Traditions, Sparrow’s Next Antiques, Windsor House Antiques, Brill’s Antiques, John L. Knight Antiques, Justin Westbrook Antiques, Laurel Meadow Antiques, Mark M. Gaines Antiques, Northumberland Antiques, Simpler Times Antiques and the Antique & Art Market.

“So it’s a true antique show in that degree, which makes it completely different and special,” Deal said.

He said he also aims to offer visitors an exciting educational experience with the show and requests that dealers offer informative and interactive conversations with guests. The weekend’s events will feature a special presentation by industry expert Sumpter Priddy III after the show closes Saturday. Priddy is a recognized expert in antique furnishings, artifacts and architecture and will offer a lecture on “Inlaid Furniture of the Southern Backcountry” in the Bradley Theater.

“We’re trying to get new people who maybe don’t know about true antiques interested in what the real things are and maybe get interested in collecting,” Deal said.

The foundation has worked to establish Antiques at the Tavern as an annual event even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Deal said, pointed out that previous shows had drawn a crowd of around 800 guests but attendance fell to 400 during the pandemic.

“I’ve had people tell me that they’re so appreciative of the fact that we’re focused on a true period antique show,” Deal said. “They’ve told me ‘This is the best antique show in the south.’”

All proceeds from the show will directly benefit the Hanover Tavern Foundation and support its mission of preserving the tavern as an educational, historical and cultural resource center for the community.

The weekend-long program will be held from April 29 to May 1 at the Historic Hanover Tavern. The show opens Friday, April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. with a reception for guests to enjoy early antique shopping in a relaxed setting with music, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Saturday will feature another early shopping event from 9 to 10 a.m.

The show will open again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature the special presentation by Priddy at 5:30 p.m. Guests can join Priddy for dinner in the tavern following the lecture. The final day for tours and shopping will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.