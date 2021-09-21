Hanover Tavern’s AutumnFest welcomes visitors this weekend

Hanover County continues its 300th anniversary celebration this weekend with Hanover AutumnFest at Hanover Tavern from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. this Saturday.
The event has evolved since its inception in 2016, and this year's event features a variety of activities for the entire family.
"Hanover Tavern Foundation wanted an event for families with no admission and plenty of activities for the kids. There were food trucks, various vendors, a 5K run, petting zoo, and family oriented programs," Hanover Tavern Foundation Executive Director David Deal said.
Organizers recognized the popularity and wide appeal of the event and have tweaked the list of attractions through the ensuing years.
“We were pleased with the turnout and it was obvious that our demographic was broad and included many families with young children,” Deal said. “Moving forward, we improved the food, the entertainment, and added more family activities.”
After a year off due to the COVID pandemic, Deal said his team is anxious and excited to welcome visitors back this year.
“Hanover AutumnFest is now our signature community event of the year,” Deal said. “The Tavern grounds become the backdrop for a full day of food, fun, and music.”
Deal said this year’s event features a full lineup of food and activities to suit any taste.
“The day features on-site produced smoked pork, beef brisket, and chicken, Brunswick stew, side dishes, and handmade pie,” he said. “In addition, there is local craft beer and wine, multiple/varied musicians, bands and history, corn-hole and games and activities for the kids.”
There’s also a special emphasis on activities for the younger kids and parents. “Young families can enjoy the pumpkin patch, and tons of children’s activities such as crafts, hair painting, hay slide, petting zoo, and magic show.”
More than 1,600 people attended AutumnFest in 2019. Admission and most activities are free. “We are so pleased that this event returns on Sept. 25, 2021,” Deal said.
He said the success of AutumnFest enables the Tavern to continue its numerous and various programs throughout the year.
“Hanover Tavern is the center of the community and, over the course of the year, we host more than 40 programs and events,” Deal said. “This brings people of all ages to enjoy a wide variety of Tavern offerings including but not limited to teas, pairing dinners, tap takeovers, live music, speaker series,paranormal investigations, live theater, exhibits, escape room, and an antique show.”
The annual celebration shines a spotlight on those other programs, and offers new visitors a chance to enjoy the Tavern.
“AutumnFest just happens to be the largest of our events and really showcases our nonprofit Foundation and the beautiful historic building and grounds,” Deal said.
Anton Paar USA has sponsored the event since 2017, and, according to Deal, has been a wonderful partner for the annual event.
“In 2017, Anton Paar USA joined us as the title sponsor of Hanover AutumnFest. They too, were looking for a way to do something good for the community as well as support a nonprofit,” Deal said.
“They are a fabulous partner and have enabled us to grow this into a wonderful regional event,” he added.
The festival’s success also depends on the many volunteers who work the event each year.
“We rely on volunteers to make this and other events a success,” Deal said. “We would also like to thank the Hanover County Historical Society for providing tours of the Historic courthouse and old stone jail.”
The festival has almost 80 volunteer opportunities, some of which still need to be filled. To volunteer, contact David Deal, executive director for Hanover Tavern Foundation at (804) 537-5050 ext. 24.
Partnering with the County to celebrate this year's 300th Celebration adds even more significance to Hanover AutumnFest.
“The 300th celebration is all about recognizing the history of Hanover County and the people that live here. There is no better way to celebrate than to have a community event at the Courthouse and Tavern, the two most recognized historic sites in the county,” Deal said.
The county is hosting the “Historic Hanover 5K” run before AutumnFest begins and the new Hanover Museum of History and Culture will be open for visitors.
The County's continuing birthday celebration and the return of visitors to the Tavern grounds are combining to make this year’s event special.
“In 2020, we were unable to have a physical event,” Deal said. “We are thankful that the community still supported us as we smoked the meats and prepared other foods for a ‘to-go’ event.”
But, it wasn’t quite the same.
“That was nice but nothing like having people here enjoying all that the Tavern has to offer. It will be so nice to see kids and families smiling and having fun,” Deal concluded.