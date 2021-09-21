Hanover Tavern’s AutumnFest welcomes visitors this weekend

“AutumnFest just happens to be the largest of our events and really showcases our nonprofit Foundation and the beautiful historic building and grounds,” Deal said.

Anton Paar USA has sponsored the event since 2017, and, according to Deal, has been a wonderful partner for the annual event.

“In 2017, Anton Paar USA joined us as the title sponsor of Hanover AutumnFest. They too, were looking for a way to do something good for the community as well as support a nonprofit,” Deal said.

“They are a fabulous partner and have enabled us to grow this into a wonderful regional event,” he added.

The festival’s success also depends on the many volunteers who work the event each year.

“We rely on volunteers to make this and other events a success,” Deal said. “We would also like to thank the Hanover County Historical Society for providing tours of the Historic courthouse and old stone jail.”

The festival has almost 80 volunteer opportunities, some of which still need to be filled. To volunteer, contact David Deal, executive director for Hanover Tavern Foundation at (804) 537-5050 ext. 24.