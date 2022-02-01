Hanover Tavern’s first ever ‘ParaCon’ a success

One of the most significant features of the day’s events surrounded the historical exploration of the paranormal. Steve Dills, director of Transcend Paranormal and president of the Hanover Tavern Foundation, offered a presentation on paranormal activity in the tavern and the history that surrounds the site.

The Hanover Tavern stands as one of the oldest surviving taverns in the United States, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War era. The original tavern was built in 1733, hosting various prominent figures such as George Washington, Patrick Henry, Marquis de Lafayette, Lord Cornwallis, P.T. Barnum and Edgar Allen Poe. The earliest surviving portion of the building dates back to 1791.

The Hanover Tavern Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to preserving the historic landmark since 1990 and providing educational programming and other events for the community.

Dills further explored how interest in the paranormal enhances the public’s interest in history, aiding in the preservation of some of Virginia’s most historical sites.