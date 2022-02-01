Hanover Tavern’s first ever ‘ParaCon’ a success

How the growing paranormal community is preserving history
HANOVER – The Hanover Tavern recently held its first ever “ParaCon,” drawing together the growing paranormal community while raising awareness for historical preservation. With over 200 tickets sold and approximately $5,000 raised for the preservation of the historical Hanover Tavern, the conference proved to be a great success.
The weekend of paranormal events kicked off on Friday, Jan. 21 featuring a three-course dinner accompanied by macabre tales told by Chris and Beth Houlihan of Richmond Historic Haunts Tour Company. A VIP paranormal investigation was held later that night, accompanied by “The Ghost Finders,” Richmond Historic Haunts, Transcend Paranormal and other investigative groups.
Saturday’s “ParaCon” event provided a full day of activities for the general public, with tables set up by local and out-of-state vendors and a series of presentations in the theater given by paranormal researchers including “The Ghost Finders.” Other fun services were provided, such as tarot-card readings and a gallery reading by The Sisterhood of Magick and Wonders. The night concluded with a dinner and public investigation with Transcend Paranormal, public speakers and other investigators.
One of the most unique features of the conference was the merging of differing groups in the paranormal community, concerning everything from spiritual, historical to scientific exploration of the developing field of study.
“It’s okay to have different kinds of groups… there’s not just one right way to do things,” Megan Deputy from “The Ghost Finders” said during a group discussion. “And that’s why I think we should just continue to support out fellow paranormal community.”
Among the groups present was the Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation (CPRI), a nonprofit organization based outside of Richmond and Virginia’s oldest paranormal research society. The group is dedicated to conducting research into the paranormal in a non-metaphysical matter, using strict scientific methods to obtain tangible data.
CPRI Vice President Jack Trammel, Ph.D., presented a study conducted by the group on the relationship between temperature change and anomalies that occur. Trammel additionally explored the concept of “micro-events” defined as occurring in a space that is smaller than the mass of an average human being.
“When you start to consider that a lot of paranormal events could be micro-events, it’s no wonder we have a hard time capturing them,” Trammel said.
One of the most significant features of the day’s events surrounded the historical exploration of the paranormal. Steve Dills, director of Transcend Paranormal and president of the Hanover Tavern Foundation, offered a presentation on paranormal activity in the tavern and the history that surrounds the site.
The Hanover Tavern stands as one of the oldest surviving taverns in the United States, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War era. The original tavern was built in 1733, hosting various prominent figures such as George Washington, Patrick Henry, Marquis de Lafayette, Lord Cornwallis, P.T. Barnum and Edgar Allen Poe. The earliest surviving portion of the building dates back to 1791.
The Hanover Tavern Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to preserving the historic landmark since 1990 and providing educational programming and other events for the community.
Dills further explored how interest in the paranormal enhances the public’s interest in history, aiding in the preservation of some of Virginia’s most historical sites.
“With the paranormal, there are a lot of folks that find that a very wildly interesting topic, right? It's one of the last unknowns,” Dills said. “And so while [Transcend Paranormal] is not only trying to research and understand that, we're also utilizing our passion as like a medium or a vehicle to teach people history.”
According to Dills, many historic sites rely on nonprofits or private owners for preservation or restoration funding, and the upkeep of these historic sites are often very expensive.
Transcend Paranormal is a local paranormal investigation group that aims to keep historic sites afloat through fundraising group investigations, ghost tours and other events, raising over $90,000 for various historical sites in the last three years. The group has volunteered their services to the Hanover Tavern Foundation and investigated the site for close to 10 years.
“The hope is that by bringing people along through these paranormal investigations, that they will understand the importance of these locations, the importance of them staying there for people to visit and learn from and become passionate about the history,” Dills said.
Transcend Paranormal and other groups present at the event have participated in a similar paranormal conference in previous years, located at Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station, Virginia. While last month’s paranormal conference was the first to be held at the Hanover Tavern, Dills believes it was a great success and hopes to transform the “ParaCon” into an annual event.
The Hanover Tavern holds various fundraising events throughout the year. For more information about upcoming events, visit https://hanovertavern.org/.