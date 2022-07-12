Hanover Tomato Festival is fasting approaching

After long anticipation, the 2022 Hanover Tomato Festival is just around the corner. With the double-day festivities kicking off this Friday night, here is what to expect from the staple community this year – returning bigger and better than before while staying true to tradition.

Marcy Durrer, the recreation program director of Hanover County Parks and Recreation, said this year’s festival will look and feel very different than recent Tomato Festivals. While still situated at Pole Green Park, located at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville, this year’s tomato extravaganza will be held on a different field area to offer a more casual stroll through the event field.

Durrer said she is most excited for the renewed sense of community, “bringing together the most of the previous Tomato Festivals but in a brand new evolved community-focused event.”

“I kind of want to focus on what is this year rather than what was,” Durrer said.

In an effort to emphasize community, this year will feature over 50 vendors on Friday and over 70 on Saturday that are all hand craft artisan vendors or agricultural vendors, with most located in Hanover.

Friday night is returning with a bang this year from 5 to 9 p.m. and will showcase lively entertainment and music like never before.

Rather than offering background music like previous years, Friday’s band will be spotlighted as the main entertainment for the night. The InsideOut Band is a high-energy party band that will play all of the best genres of dance music over the decades, offering nostalgic and upbeat entertainment for all festivalgoers.

Unlike previous years, Friday will feature beer sales provided by the Hanover CREW Foundation, with all proceeds supporting the foundation. Ticket sales end at 8:15 p.m. and the final pour will be at 8:45 p.m. Event attendees, over the age of 21 with ID, are encouraged to drink responsibly. Outside alcohol and coolers will not be permitted.

The beloved pizza race is returning with a giant inflatable obstacle course for adult entertainment. Participants will compete in a fun course reminiscent of “Wipe Out” and “Ninja Warrior” for a prize.

“We want folks to come grab dinner, grab a drink…stay for the music, visit the vendors, get a tasting plate of tomatoes, grab a bag of tomatoes on the way out,” Durrer said. “By adding in beer sales and by bringing in great entertainment, quality vendors, super fun obstacle pizza race, I think we’re enhancing all that fun of Friday night.”

She encourages all attendees to bring cash for both days, as the tomato tastings and all tomato purchases are cash only and there will be no ATM on site.

“Friday night can be so amazing because it’s not under the heat of the sun, and it’s just fun,” she said.

Durrer said they hope the two days will provide “the best of both worlds” to attendees, with Friday night focused on adult fun and live entertainment while Saturday kicks off as a day for the family.

Saturday’s event will span from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide a more comfortable experience for attendees and beat the steamy afternoon sun.

The day will be jam-packed with free children’s activities, such as tomato decorating, face painting, arts and crafts games for prizes or fun, a rock wall, Giant Jenga and Connect Four, basketball, a game truck, tomato eating contests and more. Dogs are also welcome, with a “Bow Wow Beach” providing a cooling station and game area.

“It’s about bringing community together,” Durrer said. “It is the Hanover Tomato Festival, so we’re focusing on Hanover and we’re focusing on tomatoes, and we’re going to have fun at our festival.”