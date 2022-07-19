Hanover Tomato Festival sees sparkling return

The beloved Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park last weekend with a two-day celebration brought to life with live music, a pizza race obstacle course, handcraft vendors, children’s games, tomato delicacies and much more. With both days receiving extraordinary attendance, the festival’s return proved to be a great success after two years of anticipation.

This year’s bash embodied the spirit of the Hanover Tomato with a little extra flavor. Unlike previous years, this year offered an evening aimed to appeal to adults and a morning of family fun.

Jim Taylor, deputy county administrator, said the festival in previous years has received around 40,000 people on Saturday alone, but Friday’s event continues to grow in prominence. Taylor, who has worked for the county for 22 years, has watched the evolution of the festival over many years from helping organize the event.

“We’re doing it a little bit different this year with a bigger event on Friday and Saturday has more events, so to speak,” Taylor said. “But I think we’re going to like it better this way.”

Friday night’s jamboree boasted endless entertainment like never before. Drawing a crowd of 4,000 from communities near and far, attendees enjoyed the pleasant evening weather while listening to the InsideOut Band’s lively performance and a cold cup of beer provided by the Hanover CREW Foundation.

Traveling through the decades and offering the greatest hits for every generation, the InsideOut Band was a fan favorite among many visitors. While the Hanover Tomato Festival has featured live performances in prior years, this year brought live entertainment to a new level.

Brett O’Kelly, a longtime Hanover County resident, and his friends commented on the night’s perfect blend of “community and fun” as they enjoyed refreshments near the stage.

“I like the set up. It’s cool and quiet and we can jam over here,” O’Kelly said as they watched the stage.

Mechanicsville resident Afton Turner of Magnolia Dream Designs enjoyed sitting in perfect view of the band throughout the evening while showcasing her colorful customized tumblers, T-shirts and more. Turner, who has been a vendor at various events around the region, raved about her experience as a first-time vendor at the Hanover Tomato Festival.

“This is probably our favorite vendor place to be,” Turner said. “The band is really good and people are so friendly here, too.”

Another one of Friday’s attractions was the return of the notorious Pizza Race provided by Papa Johns. This year challenged visitors to race through an inflatable obstacle course for the chance to win a year’s worth of free pizza.

The Damico family of Midlothian was among the crowd of eager visitors that participated in the challenge, with Friday evening being their first visit to the Tomato Festival. Working together as a team, they folded a pizza box, climbed up and down an inflatable slide, jumped through a “Leaps n’ Bounds” obstacle course, scarfed down a slice of pizza each and raced to the finish line.

Saturday morning kicked off with even greater vibrancy, attracting families from all over the county and surrounding areas and totaling 6,000 attendees despite the morning’s steamy temperature. Catered more to children, the park was crawling with an abundant amount of entertainment for families, including an inflatable basketball game, rock climbing wall, arts and crafts stations and more.

Teddy Smith, a longtime Mechanicsville resident and frequent Tomato Festival visitor, watched in enjoyment as her son lifted her grandson to a basketball hoop for a slam dunk. She commented on why she has enjoyed attending the festival over the years.

“All the different vendors, all the different things to do for the kids – it’s just a way to get out,” Smith said. “And we love our Hanover tomatoes.”

Both days highlighted the staple crop of the county with lines down the lawn for a taste of a delicious Hanover tomato sandwich, fried green tomato po’boy, BLT and much more.

Visitors eagerly raced to the Hanover Tomatoes booth for a fresh tasting plate along with a bag or case of Hanover Vegetable Farm and Rosa’s Garden tomatoes.